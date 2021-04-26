Metallum Resources commences 2,000m drill program for its Superior Lake Zinc Project, Ontario

Vancouver, April 26, 2021 - Metallum Resources Inc. (TSXV:MZN) is pleased to announce that it has mobilized a diamond drill rig to its Superior Lake Zinc Project located 20 km north of Schreiber, Ontario, Canada, and a planned 2,000 metre drill program has commenced.

The drill program is designed to further define the extents of the high grade Lower Pick Lake massive sulphide Deposit (LPD), which has had exceptional historic intercepts including Zinc grades up to 40.6% over 0.51m and 13.4% over 13.4m. Table 1 shows composite assays of some of the most significant intercepts in the LPD to date.

Table 1: Historic Highlight Composite Assays from the LPD (not verified by the Company)





---------------------------------------------------------------

|Hole |From(m)|To(m)|Length|True |Zn% |Cu% |Agppm|Auppm|

|ID | | |(m) |Thickness| | | | |

| | | | |(m) | | | | |

|-------------------------------------------------------------|

|UP-0015|46.9 |48.3 |1.4 |0.51 |40.60|0.35|16.2 |0.16 |

|-------------------------------------------------------------|

|UP-0154|29.7 |43.1 |13.4 |13.39 |30.47|1.44|57.7 |0.22 |

|-------------------------------------------------------------|

|UP-0164|58.1 |63.8 |5.6 |4.33 |30.01|1.06|49.9 |0.48 |

|-------------------------------------------------------------|

|UP-0178|18.9 |22.8 |3.9 |3.51 |36.35|1.25|64.4 |0.33 |

---------------------------------------------------------------



The LPD has not been closed off by drilling, leaving it open along strike and dip. This includes a large zone between the LPD and the past-producing Upper Pick Lake Deposit (UPD), which is still largely untested, and has great potential for undiscovered, high grade massive sulphide mineralization close to existing underground development. The boreholes planned in the initial phase of the exploration program will begin to test this area as well as further define the LPD. These boreholes were included in the NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimation technical report which was released in January 2021 and can be found on SEDAR.com

In addition to this, there have been multiple near-mine and regional exploration targets established using available historic data, and the team is evaluating all the potential targets for the upcoming summer 2021 exploration program. Phase 2 of the exploration program is planned to include additional drilling, as well as surface geophysics and geochemical programs to generate and further refine targets.

Kerem Usenmez, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our team has done an amazing job to close our acquisition of the Superior Lake Project and in short order, initiate a drill program at the property. We look forward to the results in the coming weeks."

Technical Information

All scientific or technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Robert Middleton, P.Eng., who is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

About Metallum

Metallum Resources is a zinc focused, base metal resource company run by a Canadian-based management team with extensive experience in the acquisition, exploration and development of resource properties. The Company is developing its flagship Superior Lake Zinc Project located in Ontario, Canada.

