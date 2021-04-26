Gatling Provides Corporate Update from the CEO

VANCOUVER, April 26, 2021 - Gatling Exploration Inc. (TSXV:GTR)(OTCQB:GATGF) (the "Company" or "Gatling) has recently completed a highly successful first quarter of 2021, which included the appointment of a high caliber technical advisory board and making solid progress through our 25,000 metre drill program. We have demonstrated the strong, near surface potential of the Fernland deposit through a series of impressive intersections of up to 200 m in length that have carried strong grade for an open pit prospect, raising our confidence that the deposit will eventually translate into a nice starter pit. We have now arranged a second drill rig to site, expected by the beginning of May, which will allow us to ramp up drill activity at both the Fernland and Bear deposits in addition to the Kir Vit prospect during the second quarter. During the current quarter, we will commence our metallurgical testing program ahead of cutting off drilling in early Q3 and heading towards our resource update to be completed by the end of the third quarter. From a strategic perspective, the Abitibi greenstone belt has been extremely active on the consolidation front over the past 3 - 6 months, with a number of explorers and developers being acquired, consolidated, or joint ventured, suggesting that the smaller group of remaining projects held in the hands of junior companies should begin to trade at a premium relative to the sector. Closer to home, Agnico Eagle has named their Upper Beaver project flanked on the western side of our land package, as a top-ranked project in their portfolio, with a path towards development and into production by 2027.

We encourage investors to review the latest corporate and technical presentation uploaded to our website (see links below), which provides a material refresh of the technical information following the recent success at the Fernland deposit. In addition, we have also updated our peer group slide which further underscores the material valuation gap that exists in Gatling's shares relative to our set of peers.

