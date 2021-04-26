Xander Increases Presence in Val-d'Or Gold Camp, Acquires Additional 20 Claims

Vancouver, April 26, 2021 - Xander Resources Inc. (TSXV:XND) (FSE:1XI) (OTC:XNDRF) ("Xander" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that pursuant to a Purchase Agreement dated April 23, 2021 the Company has agreed to acquire a 100% interest in the 20 mineral claims located contiguous to the Senneville Group of Claims East area of the Val-d'Or Gold Camp.

The Company has agreed to acquire the 20 New Claims in exchange for $1,340 cash payable on or before Closing (as defined below), 400,000 common shares on or before Closing, and a 2% net smelter return royalty. Closing will occur on or before the fifth day following acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange of notice of the transaction described herein and no later than May 15, 2021.

The new claims are contiguous to the Eastern boundary of the Company's Senneville East Claims and to the North boundary of Monarch Mining's (TSX:GBAR) recently acquired claims and contiguous to Probe Metals (TSX.V:PRB) new discovery on the Southern boundary and in close proximity to Eldorado Gold (TSX:ELD-T) to the South West.



Click Image To View Full Size

The Company's Senneville Claim Group is located in the eastern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, about 25 km north of the gold mining centre of Val-d'Or. They comprise 26,000 acres in three groups, Senneville East, Senneville West and Senneville South and extend from the Lacorne Batholith in the west to the contact area of the Pascalis Batholith in the east.



Click Image To View Full Size

Prospecting and various geophysical programs were conducted in 2020 and the first 3 holes of a 9-hole drill program were just completed on the Senneville South/East claim group. (Xander news release April 20, 2021.)

James Hirst, CEO states, "We are excited to acquire further mineral claims on the contact area of the Pascalis Batholith in our East Group of Claims that are contiguous to Probe Metals (TSX.V:PRB). Monarch Mining (TSX:GBAR) recently added mineral claims adjacent to the East of our Claim Group signalling greater interest in the immediate vicinity. We are pleased to be surrounded by such first rate companies."

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

James Hirst, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (236) 607-5490

Email: jimh@xanderresources.ca or info@xanderresources.ca

Website: https://xanderresources.ca/

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.