Bear Creek Grants Long Term Incentive Awards

Vancouver, April 26, 2021 - Bear Creek Mining Corp. (TSXV: BCM) (OTCQX: BCEKF) (BVL: BCM) ("Bear Creek" or the "Company") announces that its Board of Directors has authorized and approved the grant of a cumulative total of 1,000,000 Deferred Share Units (the "DSUs") to directors and officers the Company, including an employee performing investor relations activities. This grant of DSUs is made pursuant to the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan (the "LTIP"), which was approved by shareholders on June 2, 2016. The DSUs are subject to vesting provisions as detailed in the LTIP.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Anthony Hawkshaw President and CEO
For further information contact: Barbara Henderson - VP Corporate Communications Direct: 604-628-1111 E-mail: barb@bearcreekmining.com Or visit www.bearcreekmining.com
