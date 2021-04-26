Arctic Star Discovers 2nd Kimberlite, Diagras, Lac De Gras, NWT.

Vancouver, April 26, 2021 - Arctic Star Exploration Corp. ("Arctic Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:ADD) (Frankfurt:82A2) (WKN:A2DFY5) (OTC:ASDZF) is pleased to announce that it has made a new kimberlite discovery, on the Diagras project in the Lac de Gras kimberlite field NWT 380km north of Yellowknife. The discovery has been named the Sequoia Kimberlite.

It was discovered by drilling a vertical hole into a portion of an EM and gravity anomaly that in combination extends for 1km north to south and 200m wide. The Jack Pine kimberlite lies at the southern end of this anomaly. It was discovered in the 1990s by drill testing a distinct magnetic low anomaly, (strongly magnetic and negatively polarized), that appears unrelated to the new discovery where there is no magnetic anomaly. The Jack Pine kimberlite is known to contain diamonds. Together, the Sequoia and Jack Pine appear to form a large kimberlite complex.

The Sequoia discovery drill hole was drilled vertically, through 7 m of water and 21 m of overburden. The hole completed at 154m still in kimberlite. Indicator minerals, such as pyrope garnet, eclogitic garnet, clinopyroxene, and ilmenite, have been observed in the core. The kimberlite is coarse grained exhibiting centimeter size olivine macrocrysts.

All core containing kimberlite will be split and sent will be sent for caustic fusion to recover diamonds.

The rig is moving further north to test another portion EM and gravity anomaly.

The Qualified Person for this news release is Buddy Doyle, AUSIMM, a Geologist of over 30 years' experience in diamond exploration, discovery, and evaluation. A Qualified Person under the provisions of National Instrument 43-101.

Arctic Star has commenced exploration in Lac de Gras NWT on its Diagras Diamond Project next to the producing Diavik & Ekati diamond mines. The Company also owns 100% of the Timantti Diamond Project including a 243 Ha Exploration Permit and a 193,700 Ha Exploration Reservation near the town of Kuusamo, in Finland. The project is located approximately 550km SW of the operating Grib Diamond Mine in Russia. The Company also controls drill ready diamond exploration properties in Nunavut (Stein).

