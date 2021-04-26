Awalé Resources Commences Drilling Program at Empire Main and the New Charger Target, Odienné Gold Project, Côte d'Ivoire

VANCOUVER, April 26, 2021 - Awalé Resources Ltd. ("Awalé" or the "Company") (TSXV: ARIC) is pleased to report that an initial 3000m, 30-hole drill program has commenced over the recently reported Empire Gap, Empire West and Charger targets at the Odienné Project (see Company News Release dated 23rd March 2021). The Odienné Project drilling will then be immediately followed by a 3000-5000m scout drilling program over new gold targets at the Bondoukou Project.

Drilling at Odienné will focus on the following:

Resource definition drilling at Empire Main, where the footprint of the initial 200m long discovery zone has now been extended to 900m. Drilling to now focus on:

The Empire Gap Target, a SE off-set extension to the Empire Main discovery with a peak value of 1.7 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold in auger drilling within an overall 250m long, >50 parts per billion ("ppb") gold in auger anomaly, and the Empire West extensions of Empire Main, where a peak soil gold value of 731ppb has been defined within a narrow but continuous 350m long >30ppb gold anomaly, and

Discovery drilling at the new Charger target, where a compelling 600 meter long >90ppb 'bullseye' gold in auger anomaly has been defined with a peak value of 0.56 g/t Au. Charger lies approximately 3km North of Empire main.

Company CEO Glen Parsons commented today:

"We are excited to announce that the drill is turning again at the Empire project. These multiple brownfield and greenfield targets highlight the gold prospectivity of the Empire Corridor and the greater Odienné Project, reinforcing Awalé Resources ability to continually unlock and develop the potential for a significant gold camp in Cote d'Ivoire.

We look forward to announcing results from Empire and Charger as they become available".

Quality Control and Assurance

Analytical work for auger geochemical samples is being carried out at the independent Intertek Laboratories Australia Ltd. an ISO 17025 (2017) Certified Laboratory. Samples are stored at the Company's field camps and put into sealed bags until collected by Intertek from the Company's secure Bondoukou or Odienné office and transported by Intertek to their laboratory in Tarkwa, Ghana for preparation. Samples are logged in the tracking system, weighed, dried and pulverized to better than 85%, passing a 75-micron screen, this pulp sample is then shipped to Australia where 10-gram split is analysed by ICP/MS with an Aqua Regia digest. Blanks, duplicates and certified reference material (standards) are being used to monitor laboratory performance during the analysis.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved for release by Andrew Chubb, the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr Chubb is the Company's Chief Operating Officer and holds an Economic Geology degree, is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), and is a Member of the Society of Economic Geologists (SEG). Mr Chubb has 18 years of experience in international minerals exploration and mining project evaluation.

