Deep-South Appoints METS Engineering of Australia to Conduct Metallurgical Test Work

Vancouver, April 26, 2021 - Deep-South Resources Inc. ("Deep-South" or "the Company") (TSXV:DSM) (OTC:DSMTF) announces that it has appointed METS Engineering Group ("METS") of Australia to conduct and manage metallurgical and process technology test works on stockpile material from the Haib Copper Project in Namibia. This test work and optimizing concept study aim to improve copper recoveries and thus potentially boost project economics substantially.

Pierre Leveille, President & CEO of Deep-South stated, "With the drilling program under way, we are delighted to continue our collaboration with METS and to advance the development of the Haib Copper project. The solid copper market outlook highly encouraging and with the funds at hand we are confident that our coming exploration and development program will bring strong added value in 2021 and onward."

METS will conduct the following test work and high-level studies:

--Bio-assisted heap leaching column test work (to be conducted at a laboratory in Australia)

--High Pressure Grinding Rollers (HPGR) test work

--Agglomeration test work

--Flow sheet optimization high level concept study

--Alternative heap leaching test work

The test work is under preparation and we will disclose more detail about each phases upon commencement and during the program to monitor the progress.

About METS Engineering

Established in 1988 by Damian Connelly, Mineral Engineering Technical Services (METS) has a reputation for providing quality service to the global mining industry. Based in Perth Australia. They have served clients all around the world from large companies such as Rio Tinto to exploration and development companies such as Deep-South Resources. They provide a comprehensive range of services including Mineral processing, engineering design and hydro metallurgy test work.

About Deep-South Resources Inc

Deep-South Resources is a mineral exploration and development company. Deep-South holds 100% of the Haib Copper deposit in the south of Namibia. Haib is one of the largest undeveloped copper deposits in Africa.

The recent preliminary economic assessment showed that at a price of copper of $3.00 / lb, it generates an after-tax NPV of $950 million and an after-tax IRR of 30%.

At $4.00 / lb, it generates an after-tax NPV of $1,650 million and an after-tax IRR of 42%. (See the press release here: https://www.deepsouthresources.com/investors/news-releases/deep-south-pea-update-returns-singnificantly-improved-economics/ )

Deep-South growth strategy is to focus on the exploration and development of quality assets in significant mineralized trends and close to infrastructures in stable countries. In using and assessing environmental friendly technologies in the development of its copper project, Deep-South embraces the green revolution.

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements," as identified in Deep- South's periodic filings with Canadian Securities Regulators that involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

More information is available by contacting Pierre Léveillé, President & CEO at

+1-819-340-0140 or at: info@deepsouthresources.com or

Paradox Public Relations at +1-514-341-0408.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.