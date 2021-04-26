Teuton's Joint Venture Partner Tudor Gold Files Ni 43-101 Technical Report for the Initial Mineral Resource Estimate at Treaty Creek Project, Golden Triangle, BcC

Vancouver - Teuton Resources Corp. ("Teuton" or "the Company") (TSXV:TUO) (OTC:TEUTF) (Frankfurt-TFE) has been informed that its joint venture partner, Tudor Gold Corp., has filed a Technical Report (the "Report"), which includes the Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Goldstorm and Copper Belle Zones at the Treaty Creek Project (the "Property"), located within the heart of the Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia and on trend from Seabridge's KSM Project located five kilometres southwest. The Report is titled "Technical Report and Initial Mineral Resource Estimate of the Treaty Creek Gold Property, Skeena Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada", dated April 23, 2021, with an Effective Date of March 1, 2021. Tudor Gold reports that the summary results of the Report are as previously announced in its news release dated March 9th, 2021 (and as reported in Teuton's news release of the same date) and there are no material differences in the Mineral Resources between the Report and the previous news release.

The Report, prepared for Tudor Gold by P&E Mining Consultants Inc. (P&E), is available under Tudor Gold's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Qualified Person

Dino Cremonese, P. Eng., is the Qualified Person for Teuton Resources Corp. and as President is not independent of the Company. He has not independently verified the technical information contained in the Report but has no reason to believe it is inaccurate.

About Teuton

Teuton owns interests in more than thirty properties in the prolific "Golden Triangle" area of northwest British Columbia and was one of the first companies to adopt what has since become known as the "prospect generator" model. Ten of these properties are currently under option to third parties. Over $2 million in option cash payments (not including appreciable payments made in shares) has been generated from these properties since 2015, including properties where optionees have already earned their interest.

Teuton was the original staker of the Treaty Creek property assembling the core land position in 1985. It presently holds a 20% carried interest in Treaty Creek (carried until such time as a production decision is made). Interested parties can access information about Teuton at the Company's website, www.teuton.com.

Respectfully submitted,

"Dino Cremonese, P.Eng."

Dino Cremonese, P. Eng.,

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.teuton.com or contact:

Barry Holmes

Director Corporate Development and Communications

Tel. 778-430-5680

Email: barry@teuton.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially.

All statements relating to future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.