Battery Mineral Resources Announces Stock Option Grant

Vancouver, April 26, 2021 - Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) ("Battery" or the "Company") announces that it has granted to certain officers and directors of the Corporation an aggregate of 5,000,000 options to acquire common shares of the Corporation ("Options"). The Options have an exercise price of $0.85 per share, have an eight-year term from the date of grant, and vest annually in equal thirds beginning on the first anniversary of the date of grant."

About Battery Mineral Resources Corp.

Battery is a Canadian-based, multi-commodity resource company. Battery is engaged in the discovery, acquisition, and development of battery metals (cobalt, nickel & copper) and precious metals (silver & gold) mining projects in Canada, with additional cobalt, lithium and graphite projects in the United States and South Korea. Battery is the largest mineral claim holder in the historic Gowganda Cobalt-Silver Camp, Canada, with various high-grade primary cobalt silver-nickel-copper targets located in the Cobalt Belt of Ontario and Quebec. In addition, Battery owns approximately 89.2% of ESI Energy Services, Inc., a pipeline equipment rental and sales company with operations in Leduc, Alberta and Phoenix, Arizona. Finally, Battery is currently pursuing a concurrent financing and acquisition to acquire the Punitaqui Mining Complex, a copper-gold mine located in the Coquimbo region of Chile.

For further information, please contact:

Battery Mineral Resources Corp.

Martin Kostuik

Phone: +1 (604) 229 3830

Email: info@bmrcorp.com

