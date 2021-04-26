Glen Eagle Resources Closes Private Placement - Revised

MONTREAL, April 26, 2021 - - Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (TSXV:GER) (OTC:GERFF) (or "the Company") announces a revised final closing of Private Placement for 4,839,275 shares for a total consideration of $241,963 without warrants or commission as previously announced on March 11th, 2021.
The private placement is subject to regulatory approval in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The securities issued in connection with the private placement, for ore purchases and working capital will be subject to a four-month hold period following the closing of the Offering. The discrepancy of $8,037 comes from an extraordinary event that the Company had no control over.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
