Tri Origin to Begin Trading Under New Name NewOrigin Gold

Tri Origin Exploration Ltd. (TSXV:TOE) ("Tri Origin" or the "Company") announces that it will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange as NewOrigin Gold Corp. and under the new ticker symbol "NEWO", at the opening of trading on April 28, 2021. The Company's new CUSIP number will be 65170N106 and its new ISIN will be CA65170N1069. There is no consolidation of the Company's share capital in connection with the name change. The name change does not affect the Company's share structure or the rights of the Company's shareholders.

The Company will also launch a new website www.neworigingold.com along with an enhanced social media presence on Twitter (@NewOriginGold) and LinkedIn.

About Tri Origin Exploration

Tri Origin Exploration Ltd. is a gold exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker TOE. The Company's objective is to increase shareholder value through the discovery of new economic ore deposits leveraging its broad experience in well-known, past producing mining camps in Canada's Greenstone Belts. Tri Origin's current focus is exploring on its flagship Sky Lake Project in the past producing Pickle Lake Mining Camp and the North Abitibi project on the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt along the Casa Berardi Break in Ontario.

For more information about Tri Origin Exploration, please visit www.triorigin.com or SEDAR www.sedar.com or contact:

Tri Origin Exploration Ltd.

Mark Santarossa, CPA, CA, MBA

President and Director

M: 416-371-1325

E: msantarossa@triorigin.com

Cautionary Statement regarding Forward Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the intention to complete the foregoing, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to obtain all approvals required in connection with the foregoing, the Company's ability to predict or counteract potential impact of COVID-19 coronavirus on factors relevant to the Company's business failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

