Northcliff Reports Annual General Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, April 26, 2021 - Northcliff Resources Ltd. ("Northcliff" or the "Company") (TSX: NCF) announces the voting results from its 2021 Annual General Meeting held on April 22, 2021 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting').
A total of 88,355,916 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 37.85% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting, including the election of director nominees as follows:
DIRECTOR
% of Votes in Favor
Robert Dickinson
99.98 %
Peter C. Mitchell
100 %
T. Barry Coughlan
99.98 %
Scott. D. Cousens
100 %
Marchand Snyman
99.98 %
Michael Wolley
97.83 %
Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available at the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About Northcliff Resources Ltd.
Northcliff, associated with Hunter Dickinson Inc. (HDI), is a mineral resource company focused on advancing the feasibility-stage Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project located in New Brunswick, Canada, to production. The results of the Feasibility Study, completed in January 2013, confirm that the Sisson Project is technically and economically feasible and can move on to the next stage of development. Additional information on Northcliff is available on the website at www.northcliffresources.com. Investor services can be reached at (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1-800-667-2114.
