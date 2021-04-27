MEG Energy Announces First Quarter of 2021 Results and Conference Call

CALGARY, April 26, 2021 -

First Quarter Results Release: May 3, 2021 after market close



Conference Call Details: May 4, 2021 8:30am ET / 6:30am MT



Dial-in Numbers: Toll Free: 1.888.390.0546 International: 1.416.764.8688



Replay: For those unable to dial-in to the conference call, an archived version will be available by 2:00pm ET / 12:00pm MT on May 4, 2021 at: www.megenergy.com/investors/presentations-and-events

About MEG

MEG is an energy company focused on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. MEG is actively developing innovative enhanced oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the responsible economic recovery of oil as well as lower carbon emissions. MEG transports and sells thermal oil (AWB) to customers throughout North America and internationally. MEG's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MEG" (TSX: MEG).

