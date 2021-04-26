Guardian Announces Mount Cameron, Yukon Work Program

Calgary, April 26, 2021 - Guardian Exploration Inc. (TSXV:GX) ("Guardian") is pleased to announce that it has contracted Aurora Geosciences based in Whitehorse, YT to perform a helicopter-supported field program at its 100% owned Mount Cameron Property, located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory, Canada.

Mineralization at Mount Cameron consists of structurally controlled polymetallic veining and "manto-style" carbonate replacement mineralization (CRD's) enriched in Silver-Lead-Zinc (Ag-Pb-Zn). Mount Cameron is similar to other nearby polymetallic Ag-Pb-Zn deposits within the Keno Hill Silver District.

Historic Drilling previously performed at Mount Cameron in 1974 returned values of up to 6.1 meters @ 287.3g/t Ag; 26.5% Zn; & 5.78% Pb.

The work program will commence in June 2021, when snow conditions allow mobilization. The 2021 work program will focus on expanding known Ag-Pb-Zn mineralization utilizing gridded soil geochemical sampling, geological mapping and rock-chip sampling. Combined magnetometer/Very Low Frequency (VLF) electromagnetic surveying will also cover areas along strike of known mineralized high-angle structures and mineralized stratigraphy.

"The work program is designed to identify any potential trace extending along strike of known high-grade Silver (Ag) mineralization at Mount Cameron and to identify future drilling targets," says Graydon Kowal, President and CEO of Guardian. "Subject to results of the program, drilling may commence as early as fall 2021."

Property Geology

The Mount Cameron Property is underlain primarily by an aerially extensive assemblage of Hyland Group sediments mapped as quartzite with lesser schist and limestone. Limestone that commonly hosts CRD mineralization, comprises mainly carbonaceous limestone breccia with lesser graphitic limestone. Within both limestone settings, breccia clasts are cobble-sized and angular, hosted by a fine-grained calcite matrix with minor quartz, pyrite and pyrrhotite and polymetallic mineralized intervals.

Stratigraphy of the Mount Cameron Property area has undergone NNE-directed normal or transpressional faulting determined from detailed mapping of the Cameron Prospect area. At the Cameron Prospect, a zone of intense polymetallic brecciation occurs along a NNE trending fault zone within the upper Scougale Creek drainage that exhibits ~140-metres of sinistral movement, offsetting limestone to the east against quartzite to the west. Mineralization along the structure is comprised mainly of galena and sphalerite, with accessory chalcopyrite, arsenopyrite and pyrite that is estimated to extend for ~300 m, as interpreted from historic work.

Satellite photo interpretation reveals several other north-south to NNE-SSW trending features at the Mount Cameron prospect that may indicate other coeval faults. Historic drilling in 1974 returned significant intervals of Pb-Zn-Ag sulphide mineralization from five of six angle holes (Table 1). It is unknown whether these intervals represent true widths.

Table 1: Significant Intercepts, 1974 drilling, Cameron prospect





------------------------------------------------------------

|DDH ID|Easting|Northing|From |To |Width|Zn |Pb |Ag |

| | | | | |(m) |(%) |(%) |(g/t)|

|----------------------------------------------------------|

|Hole |499404 |7107042 |32.61|39.62|7.01 |7.20 |0.23|38.4 |

|74-1 | | | | | | | | |

|----------------------------------------------------------|

|Hole |499392 |7107010 |31.7 |45.72|14.02|8.40 |0.09|9.9 |

|74-2 | | | | | | | | |

|----------------------------------------------------------|

|Hole |499429 |7106938 |37.49|48.77|11.28|4.60 |3.50|120 |

|74-3 | | | | | | | | |

|----------------------------------------------------------|

|Hole |499420 |7107048 |20.12|33.53|13.41|20.40|0.57|36.3 |

|74-4 | | | | | | | | |

|----------------------------------------------------------|

|Hole |499472 |7107065 |14.94|21.03|6.10 |26.50|5.78|287.3|

|74-5 | | | | | | | | |

|----------------------------------------------------------|

|Hole |499497 |7107142 |29.26|30.18|0.91 |7.68 |0.08|4.1 |

|74-6 | | | | | | | | |

------------------------------------------------------------



Local historic rock sampling in the area returned several high-grade values, with up to 26.4% Zn, 0.134% Pb, 8.47 g/t Ag and 239 ppb (0.239 g/t) Au from "greenstone" and tuff, respectively. A float grab sample of "weakly altered greenstone" returned 1.3 g/t Au, 3.39 g/t As, 212 ppm Sb and >10,000 ppm (1.0%) As.

The areas extending from the Cameron Prospect has not undergone significant documented exploration.

The 2021 work program will be sufficient to cover any potential trace extending along strike from the Mount Cameron Prospect.

This News Release was prepared by Guardian in cooperation with Jesse C. Grady, MSc. Geology, CPG #11592. Jesse C. Grady is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical disclosure included in this news release.

About Guardian Exploration Inc.

Guardian is a TSX-V listed company (GX) in the business of oil and gas as well as mineral exploration and development. Guardian's first prospect is the Mount Cameron Property located in the Yukon's Mayo Mining District.

