New Found Intercepts 63.7 g/t Au over 8.45m and 16.9 g/t Au Over 2.5m in 50m Step-out to South at Keats

VANCOUVER, April 27, 2021 - New Found Gold Corp. ("New Found" or the "Company") (TSXV: NFG) (OTC: NFGFF) is pleased to announce assay results from an additional four holes drilled at the Keats Zone ("Keats"). These holes were drilled as part of the Company's ongoing 200,000m diamond drill program at its 100%-owned Queensway Project ("Queensway"), located on the Trans-Canada Highway 15 km west of Gander, Newfoundland.

Highlights include:

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval

(m)* Au (g/t) Zone NFGC-21-111 229.00 238.20 9.20 1.48 Keats Main NFGC-21-113 47.00 49.55 2.55 2.52 Keats Main NFGC-21-123 260.00 262.50 2.50 8.41 Keats FW NFGC-21-143 239.00 241.50 2.50 16.93 Keats Main And 257.45 265.90 8.45 63.71

*Note that the host structures are interpreted to be steeply dipping and true widths are estimated to be 70% to 80% of reported intervals. Intervals are calculated at a 1 g/t Au cut-off grade; grades have not been capped in the averaging. This table shows highlight intervals, a number of these holes returned additional intervals of gold mineralization as reported in Table 2 below.

The intervals of 63.7g/t Au over 8.45m plus 16.9g/t over 2.5m in Hole NFGC-21-143 extend the drill confirmed high-grade zone at Keats to 350m in the down plunge direction where it remains open (Figure 1). The combined width x grade of these two intervals is an outstanding 581 m x g/t.

The interval of 12.5g/t over 2.55m in hole NFGC-21-113 further expands the drill defined near surface high grade mineralization at the north end of Keats (Figure 1).

Hole NFGC-21-123 returned 8.4g/t Au over 2.5m in the Keats footwall veining, providing further confirmation of significant gold mineralization in the footwall of the primary Keats Baseline Fault (Figures 1 and 2). Holes extended into the footwall area consistently return significant gold mineralization above the 1g/t threshold utilized for reporting results, and multiple intervals now demonstrate potential to drill define higher grade zones in this footwall area.

Greg Matheson, P.Geo., Chief Operating Officer of New Found, stated: "The intervals of 63.7g/t Au over 8.45m and 16.9g/t over 2.5m in Hole NFGC-21-143 extend the Keats high-grade zone approximately 50m down plunge from the deepest previously reported hole NFGC-21-118, which returned 61.8g/t over 13.7m. We are very encouraged that we continue to hit high grade as we step out in this direction, with the zone remaining wide open in the down plunge direction. The interpreted south plunging dilation zone is now drill defined over 350m down plunge and two drills are continuing step-outs in this direction, with results pending from several additional holes in the down plunge direction (Figure 1). Drilling has also continued to intercept high-grade gold mineralization outside of this dilation zone within the broader host Keats Baseline fault zone, particularly between this dilation zone and surface, and one drill is dedicated to infilling this area. We are excited that the size of the drill defined high grade gold mineralization at Keats continues to build with the ongoing step out and infill drilling."

Note: Au g/t x m calculations include all Keats Main intervals for each hole as reported in Table 2.

Drillhole Details

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m)* Au (g/t) Zone NFGC-21-111 229.00 238.20 9.20 1.48 Keats Main And 278.00 280.70 2.70 1.49 NFGC-21-113 47.00 49.55 2.55 12.52 Keats Main NFGC-21-123 167.60 169.60 2.00 2.46 Keats FW And 260.00 262.50 2.50 8.41 Keats FW NFGC-21-143 239.00 241.50 2.50 16.93 Keats Main within 239.00 246.90 7.90 6.21 And 257.45 265.90 8.45 63.71 within 256.45 268.00 11.55 46.95 And 281.90 288.00 6.10 1.01 And 324.00 326.00 2.00 1.12 Keats FW

Table 2: Summary of results reported in this release.

*Note that the host structures are interpreted to be steeply dipping and true widths are estimated to be 70% to 80% of reported intervals. Intervals are calculated at a 1 g/t Au cut-off grade; grades have not been capped in the averaging.

Hole No. Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Length (m) UTM E UTM N NFGC-21-111 300 -45 297 658242 5427276 NFGC-21-113 300 -45 143 658210 5427497 NFGC-21-123 120 -45 723 657821 5427519 NFGC-21-143 300 -45 343 658192 5427240

Table 3: Location details of drill holes reported on in this release.

Sampling, Sub-sampling and Laboratory

True widths of the intercepts reported in this press release have yet to be determined but are estimated to be 70% to 80% of reported core lengths. Assays are uncut, and calculated intervals are reported over a minimum length of 2 meters using a lower cut-off of 1.0 g/t Au. All HQ split core assays reported were obtained by either complete sample metallic screen/fire assay or standard 30-gram fire-assaying with ICP finish at ALS Minerals in Vancouver, British Columbia, or by entire sample screened metallic screen fire assay at Eastern Analytical in Springdale, Newfoundland. The complete sample metallic screen assay method is selected by the geologist when samples contain coarse gold or any samples displaying gold initial fire assay values greater than 1.0 g/t Au. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with National Instrument 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples for Quality Assurance/Quality Control purposes by the Company as well as the lab. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to secondary laboratories for check assays.

Qualified Person

The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Greg Matheson, P. Geo., Chief Operating Officer, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Matheson consents to the publication of this news release dated April 27, 2021 by New Found. Mr. Matheson certifies that this news release fairly and accurately represents the information for which he is responsible.

About New Found Gold Corp.

New Found holds a 100% interest in the Queensway Project, located 15 km west of Gander, Newfoundland, and just 18 km from Gander International Airport. The project is intersected by the Trans-Canada Highway and has logging roads crosscutting the project, high voltage electric power lines running through the project area, and easy access to a highly skilled workforce. The Company is currently undertaking a 200,000-m drill program at Queensway. Seven rigs are currently in operation with the eighth expected to start in the next several weeks. With a current working capital balance of approximately $75 million, New Found is well funded for this program.

Please see the Company's website at www.newfoundgold.ca and the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Acknowledgements

New Found acknowledges the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program, Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

