Carlyle Commodities and Riverside Resources Report Additional High-Grade Gold of 3.3 Meters of 3.37 g/t Gold at the Cecilia Project, Mexico

Vancouver, April 27, 2021 - Carlyle Commodities Corp. (CSE: CCC) (FSE: 1OZA) (OTC Pink: DLRYF) ("Carlyle" or the "Company") is pleased to release the second batch of results from the drill program at the Cecilia Project in Sonora, Mexico, where work is on-going with our partner Riverside Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RRI). Following the first batch of results announced April 15, 2021, Carlyle and Riverside are now reporting 7 additional anomalous intercepts in the last two drill holes of the Phase 1 drill program, including 3.3 m of 3.37 g/t Au at the North Breccia Target (CED21-006) and 3.05m of 0.67 g/t Au at the Central Target (CED21-007).

Riverside is the operator on the project as part of the option agreement with Carlyle Commodities (see press release July 15, 2020). Data and geological insights reported in this news release have been supplied to Carlyle by Riverside's field personnel. Surface and shallow sub-surface expression of the mineralization and alteration in drill holes are interpreted to be evidence for the top of a robust hydrothermal system, which could expand at depth, where there is potential for a more developed gold and silver system, based upon the geologic modeling and logging of these holes. All the efforts from field work to drilling have led to advanced interpretation, expectation and decreased risk moving forward for a future drill program. The drilling has found gold in structural controlled feeder zones which could continue and broaden to depth.

Table 1: Summary of intercepts for hole CED21-006 and CED21-007.

Hole_ID From (m)

To (m)

Down hole width (m) Grade (g/t Au)

RESULTS CED21-006 CED21-006 34.50 40.15 5.65 0.39 including 34.50 36.50 2 0.78 CED21-006 47.50 49.00 1.5 0.60 CED21-006 70.20 70.70 0.5 0.20 CED21-006 106.70 110.00 3.3

(True width) 3.70 including 106.70 108.00 1.3

(True width) 8.82 RESULTS CED21-007 CED21-007 35.35 37.65 2.3 0.19 CED21-007 45.75 48.90 3.15 0.31 CED21-007 60.75 63.80 3.05

(True width) 0.67 including 62.3 63.8 1.5

(True width) 1.18

Notes: cut-off grade used for calculating intervals is 0.2 g/t Au. All values unless otherwise stated are downhole thickness.

Carlyle's President and CEO, Morgan Good, commented, "Carlyle is excited to yet again receive positive drill results from the Cecilia Phase 1 campaign. In particular, hole 6 returning high-grade gold with its intercept into the North Breccia target further confirms the presence of something potentially very exciting. We are more confident by the day that a subsequent Phase 2 drill campaign is warranted and optimistic that the results, especially drill testing to depth, will prove successful and continue to provide added value to all shareholders."

Riverside's President and CEO, John-Mark Staude, stated, "We are pleased to see this program working with Carlyle Commodities Corp. where we are shareholders and delighted to see the property exploration developing. These new results, continue to build upon the historic work by Cambior and others, combined now with the 2021 drilling campaign is beginning to show new target ideas, new gold mineralization controls, and widening the perspective for discoveries. We look forward to additional drilling and bringing more discoveries out of the Cecilia Project with our partner Carlyle."

The mineralization at the Cerro Magallanes dome appears to be strongly related to silicification and oxidation. Fault margins are defined by metric-scale wide zones of stockwork to breccia with large amounts of hematite, goethite and oxidized pyrite. The matrix can be partly infilled with chalcedonic or milky white quartz, which in hydrothermal systems is well known to be shallow in the system features (Figure 1). Additionally, in hole CED21-001 and at the surface, fluorite and grey quartz are present additional evidence for the upper-part of the system.







Figure 1: Sample RRI-8237 - 1.05 m at 0.45 g/t Au; Core pictures of the breccia bounding a fault. Sample taken in hole CED21-003, from 31.15 m to 32.20 m.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6130/81796_93b8961a84757842_001full.jpg

Those observations are leading Riverside's team to think that surface evidence, as well as results from the first drill program are a strong expression of a possible larger system at depth (Figure 2). Those hints of mineralization are following major faults, which could also be the migration path for the dome formation, in which case could lead to a major deposit as seen at the SSR Mining's Pitarrilla deposit recording over 526 Moz Ag (measure + indicated), located approximately 900 km to the northwest of Cecilia, in Durango state, Mexico1.







Figure 2: Interpretative cross section of the Cerro Magallanes dome, highlighting potential mineralized targets with holes CED21-006 and CED21-007 from this news release for which alteration and gold mineralization are intersected in various holes during the Phase 1 drill campaign of Riverside and Carlyle. The targets appear open beneath these shallow initial intercepts for possible further delineation.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6130/81796_93b8961a84757842_002full.jpg

Drill hole CED21-006 is perpendicular to hole CED21-005 which was announced earlier this month with 22m @ 1.5 g/t Au and thus the holes are beginning to develop different dimensions and are open for further drilling as all intercepts have been shallow so far. The CED21-007 is the first hole drilled into the Central Target area and further follow up will now be warranted as gold have been found on structures and previous small-scale mining has been developed along various trends. The Carlyle and Riverside exploration program is on track and plans are to continue with more drilling and building upon these positive results from the Phase 1 program at the Cerro Magallanes dome, as well as over the entire district, which includes at least 6 additional targets.

Qualified Person

Harrison Cookenboo, Ph.D., P.Geo., is a Qualified Person as defined in Canadian National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and is responsible for the technical information presented in this news release.

QA/QC

Riverside completed a QA/QC program as part of the drilling program with about 10% of the samples assayed being control samples. Standards and blanks were inserted approximately every 20 samples and duplicates every 30 samples. Drill samples were taken to the Bureau Veritas Laboratories in Hermosillo, Mexico for fire assaying for gold. The rejects remained with Bureau Veritas in Mexico while the pulps were transported to Bureau Veritas laboratory in Vancouver, BC, Canada for 45 element ICP/ES-MS analysis. A QA/QC program was implemented as part of the sampling procedures for the exploration program. Standard samples were randomly inserted into the sample stream prior to being sent to the laboratory.

About Carlyle

Carlyle is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The Company has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Cecilia Gold-Silver Project located in the State of Sonora, Mexico. Carlyle owns 100% of the Newton Gold Project in the Clinton Mining Division of B.C, as well has formed a strategic partnership with HDI (The Hunter Dickinson Group) and has formed a 50-50 joint venture with HDI affiliate United Mineral Services Ltd. on the Mack Project located in B.C. The Company also holds an option to earn a 100% interest in the promising Sunset property located in the Vancouver Mining Division near Pemberton, B.C. Carlyle is based in Vancouver, B.C., and is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "CCC".

