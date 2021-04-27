Radius Gold receives final results for phase 4 drilling and new drill permits to test El Cuervo and California targets at Amalia Project, Mexico

Vancouver, April 27, 2021 - Radius Gold Inc. (TSXV:RDU) (OTC:RDUFF) reports results for the phase four diamond drill program at its Amalia Gold-Silver Project in Chihuahua, Mexico. New results include AMDD21-31 which intersected 13m at 0.9 g/t gold and 116 g/t silver. A new drill permit has recently been granted to test targets at California and El Cuervo. Geological teams are continuing detailed mapping and have recently extended the El Cuervo veins and breccias by 1km and the California vein system by 500m. Drilling of these targets is expected to commence in the second half of the year.

Drill results summary

10,588m of diamond drilling in 31 drillholes has been completed at Amalia, with 10 holes for 4,385m drilled in phase four. Final results up to hole 31 have been received. A full table of all drill intervals is available on the Company's website. Significant results from phase four drilling include:





|Hole I.D |From |To |Interval|Est. true|Au |Ag |

| |(m) |(m) |(m) |width (m)|(g/t)|(g/t)|

|AMDD20-022|313.05|336.15|23.1 |14.5 |6.8 |321 |

|including |319.4 |325.65|6.25 |3.9 |18.34|813 |

|AMDD21-023|520.85|530.4 |9.55 |6.5 |0.59 |151 |

|AMDD21-031|133.75|147 |13.25 |13.25 |0.9 |116 |

The drilling completed to date has focused on the San Pedro target and has identified a coherent shoot of high grade gold-silver mineralization commencing at surface and continuously defined 350m down dip (figure 1). The first shoot now appears to be closed off at depth and immediately adjacent. The focus at Amalia now is to drill test additional targets along the 7km strike of the Amalia fault zone and at the parallel California vein system.

Figure 1. Amalia project long section.



EL Cuervo and California targets

In preparation for the next phase of drilling, geological teams at Amalia have been mapping and sampling the El Cuervo and California targets.

The El Cuervo target is located on strike along the Amalia fault 3.8km SW of the San Pedro main zone. El Cuervo has been defined discontinuously for 1.5km and consists of a NW trending zone of silicification, stockwork veining and local brecciation, 3 to 7m wide within an alteration halo 5 to 40m wide. Previous results from prospecting rock chip samples range from below detection up to 637 g/t Ag and 2.24 g/t Au. 63 rock samples were recently submitted for analysis.

The California vein system occurs sub parallel to Amalia, located 1.5 km east. California outcrops discontinuously over 3km and may extend up to 5km strike length. The California vein is variable up to 4m wide, with massive silicification, stockwork veinlets, crustiform quartz and local brecciation within an alteration halo up to 30m wide. 114 rock samples were recently submitted for analysis.

The Agreement

Radius has granted to Pan American Silver Corp. the option to earn up to an initial 65% interest in the Amalia Project by making cash payments to Radius totaling US$1.5 million (of which US$400,000 has been received) and expending US$2 million on exploration over four years. Pan American may earn an additional 10% by advancing the property to preliminary-feasibility.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Drilling is carried out using NQ and HQ size tooling. Drill core is cut in half using a rock saw with one-half of the core then taken as a sample for analysis. Sample intervals are generally 1m intervals, producing samples of between 2 to 9 kg. Half-core samples are delivered to the ALS Geochemistry laboratory facilities in Chihuahua, Mexico. The samples are fire assayed for Au and are analysed for Ag and multi-elements using method code ME-ICP61 following a four-acid digestion. Overlimits are analysed using an appropriate method. Multi-element geochemical standards and blanks are routinely entered into the drill core sample stream to monitor laboratory performance. Quality control samples submitted to ALS were returned within acceptable limits.

Technical Information

Bruce Smith, M.Sc. (Geology), a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, is Radius's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Smith has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Radius Gold Inc.

Radius has a portfolio of projects located primarily in Mexico and Guatemala which it continues to advance, utilizing partnerships where appropriate in order to retain the Company's strong treasury. At the same time, management is seeking out additional investment and project acquisition opportunities across the globe.

