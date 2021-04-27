Fancamp Provides Previously Undisclosed Results of Past Exploration Programs
Results from 2019 drill program at Harvey Hill show up to 1.77% Cu over nine meters
Fancamp Exploration Ltd. ("Fancamp" or the "Corporation") (TSX Venture Exchange: FNC) is pleased to provide updates on its exploration projects.
As discussed on the January 19, 2021 and March 4, 2021 investor calls, the new management team of the Corporation recently completed a strategic review of its properties to reprioritize the project pipeline and develop its resource base through a systematic and efficient approach to exploration, in a clear contrast to the unfocused approach by former president and CEO, Mr. Peter H. Smith. The strategic review process faced delays and difficulties as Mr. Smith withheld technical information belonging to the Corporation.
While conducting the strategic review, the new management team discovered that Mr. Smith failed to keep the Board of Directors and the market informed of the results of the Corporation's previous exploration programs, raising further questions about his business judgment, adherence to his fiduciary duty, and his commitment to act in the best interest of Fancamp's shareholders.
Mr. Smith is a disgruntled director, who recently had his consulting agreement terminated for cause, and has initiated an unnecessary, costly and time-consuming challenge to the Corporation's proposed acquisition of ScoZinc Mining Ltd. at a time when Fancamp's future is bright and the Corporation is finally set to deliver significant value to shareholders.
In line with industry best practices, the Corporation is pleased to share the following information:
Harvey Hill
The best intercepts from the 66-hole Harvey Hill 2019 program were 1.77% Cu over 9 meters (drill hole HH19-26) and 0.66% over 11 meters (drill hole HH19-05). The best intercept from the 15-hole 2020 program was 0.97% over 2 meters (drill hole HH20-01). A summary of key intercepts is found in Table 1, and drill hole location information is provided in Table 2 (see appendix).
The Corporation's Harvey Hill project is a past producing, precious metal bearing copper project in the Appalachian region of eastern Quebec. In 2019 and 2020, the Corporation completed 81 drill holes in two campaigns, targeting three near surface mineralized lenses. The mineralized lenses are interpreted as vertically stacked, flat to shallow-dipping zones, extending over more than 425 meters of strike in an east-northeast direction. The zones are interpreted to average two to three meters in thicknesses. Further description of the Harvey Hill project and its past production can be found on the Corporation's at Harvey Hills Project (fancamp.ca). More detailed interpretation of this data is planned for later in 2021.
Table 1.
Previously unreported drill results for the Harvey Hill project, composite intervals greater than 0.3% Cu.
|
2019 Drill Program
|
Drill Hole
|
From
|
To (m)
|
Drilled
|
%Cu
|
HH19-02
|
9
|
11
|
2
|
0.36
|
HH19-03
|
2
|
5
|
3
|
0.51
|
HH19-04
|
7
|
13
|
6
|
0.72
|
HH19-05
|
3.5
|
14.5
|
11
|
0.66
|
HH19-08
|
36
|
39
|
3
|
0.83
|
HH19-10
|
5.8
|
6.1
|
0.3
|
0.83
|
HH19-10
|
22
|
23
|
1
|
0.66
|
HH19-10
|
51
|
53
|
2
|
1.09
|
HH19-11
|
24.5
|
26.5
|
2
|
0.44
|
HH19-11
|
34
|
40
|
6
|
0.41
|
HH19-14
|
25
|
27
|
2
|
0.32
|
HH19-15
|
48
|
49
|
1
|
0.60
|
HH19-17
|
27
|
30
|
3
|
1.06
|
HH19-18
|
40
|
42
|
2
|
0.34
|
HH19-19
|
10
|
12
|
2
|
0.96
|
HH19-21
|
13
|
18
|
5
|
0.63
|
HH19-22
|
4
|
7
|
3
|
0.74
|
HH19-22
|
14
|
17
|
3
|
0.45
|
HH19-25
|
13.7
|
14.7
|
1
|
0.43
|
HH19-26
|
13
|
14
|
1
|
0.33
|
HH19-26
|
87
|
92
|
5
|
0.50
|
HH19-26
|
111
|
120
|
9
|
1.77
|
Incl.
|
113
|
114
|
1
|
10.70
|
Incl.
|
118
|
120
|
2
|
2.11
|
HH19-27
|
28
|
29
|
1
|
0.43
|
HH19-30
|
13
|
16
|
3
|
0.89
|
HH19-31
|
8
|
10
|
2
|
0.89
|
RI-19-04 (TEST)
|
9
|
10
|
1
|
0.31
|
HH19-32
|
15
|
17
|
2
|
0.88
|
HH19-34
|
10
|
17
|
7
|
0.60
|
HH19-37
|
3
|
4
|
1
|
0.55
|
HH19-44
|
12
|
18
|
6
|
0.34
|
HH19-47
|
60
|
62
|
2
|
0.43
|
HH19-49
|
5
|
7
|
2
|
1.51
|
HH19-55
|
9
|
11
|
2
|
1.86
|
HH19-58
|
14
|
15
|
1
|
0.75
|
HH19-63
|
20
|
23
|
3
|
2.16
|
HH19-64
|
6
|
10
|
4
|
0.59
|
|
|
|
2020 Drill Program
|
Hole
|
From
|
To (m)
|
Drilled
|
%Cu
|
HH20-01
|
59
|
61
|
2
|
0.97
|
HH20-04
|
60.5
|
61.5
|
1
|
1.46
|
HH20-08
|
33
|
35
|
2
|
0.82
|
HH20-15
|
18
|
19
|
1
|
0.95
Boisbuisson
Fancamp's 2020 field sampling reconnaissance field sampling returned up to 7.54 gpt Au (Table 3) confirming high grades of previous workers.
The Boisbuisson project is located in the Humber Zone, of the northern Gaspe Peninsula. Numerous structure-hosted, base metal bearing precious metal quartz veins occurrences are recorded on the south and central parts of the property. Fancamp has held the Boisbuisson project since 2015 but has completed very little work on the concessions. A description of the Boisbuisson project can be found on the Corporation's website at Boisbuisson Project (fancamp.ca).
Table 3.
|
Bedrock grab sample results from the 2020 Boisbuisson reconnaissance program.
|
Sample #
|
Location
|
Easting (m)
|
Northing (m)
|
Description
|
Au (gpt)
|
787941
|
Trench 3
|
292798
|
5439750
|
Fault gouge, grey, 10%
|
3.42
|
787947
|
Trench 5
|
291288
|
5438907
|
Quartz vein, sub-horizontal, 10
|
1.21
|
787948
|
Trench 5
|
291281
|
5438792
|
Semi to massive galena-pyrite
|
7.54
Note: Coordinate system, NAD 83 zone 20.
Ste. Marguerite (Gaspe)
Reconnaissance sampling by the Corporation during its 2015 and 2016 field programs returned up to 8.9 gpt Au over 1 meter from a chip channel sample (sample P134040), and up to 54.9 gpt Au and 10.1 gpt Au from grab sampling (samples 62816 and 62815, respectively) of altered, structure hosted quartz veining in the Sainte-Florence faults zone. Sampling results by the Corporation are provided in Table 4. Silver was not analyzed in these programs. These results confirm high gold grades identified by previous workers on the property.
The Ste. Marguerite (Gaspe) property hosts a linear trend of gold bearing vein occurrences, more than 10 km long. The mineral occurrences are largely hosted by a band of mafic to intermediate volcanic rocks in close proximity to the Sainte-Florence fault, within the Gaspe Belt. Fancamp has held the property since 2015 and has completed minor reconnaissance activities. A description of the Ste. Marguerite (Gaspe) project can be found on the Corporation's website at St. Margarite (Gaspe) Project (fancamp.ca).
Table 4.
|
Bedrock and subcrop grab sample results from the 2015 and 2016 Ste. Marguerite (Gaspe)
|
Sample #
|
Location
|
Easting (m)
|
Northing (m)
|
Description
|
Au
|
63537
|
46W
|
638875
|
5351331
|
Quartz vein + sulphides
|
7.04
|
63538
|
46W
|
638876
|
5351336
|
Quartz vein + sulphides
|
0.72
|
63539
|
46W
|
638864
|
5351349
|
Quartz vein + sulphides
|
2.45
|
63540
|
46W
|
63888
|
5351295
|
Quartz vein + sulphides
|
1.69
|
63544
|
46W
|
638887
|
5351297
|
Quartz vein + sulphides
|
4.43
|
62814
|
46W
|
638856
|
5351330
|
Fractured quartz (fine visible
|
6.83
|
62815
|
46W
|
638856
|
5351330
|
Kaolinite patches coarse gold
|
10.1
|
62816
|
46W
|
638856
|
5351331
|
Black oxides with several gold
|
54.9
|
62817
|
46W
|
638856
|
5351331
|
Rusty quartz with several gold
|
3.98
|
62818
|
46W
|
638856
|
5351332
|
Contact between
|
2.15
|
63236
|
46W
|
638862
|
5351333
|
Subcropping quartz vein with
|
1.89
|
63240
|
46W
|
638887
|
5351303
|
Subcrop from trench T-2A ,
|
2.32
|
63545
|
42W
|
639290
|
5351377
|
Quartz vein, atleast 3 meters
|
0.27
|
62537
|
FRASER
|
644416
|
5354068
|
Quartz vein with arsenopyrite
|
0.22
|
62540
|
FRASER
|
644381
|
5354006
|
Quartz vein with sulphides
|
0.163
|
63529
|
FRASER
|
644301
|
5353948
|
Quartz vein with sulphides
|
1.6
|
63231
|
FRASER
|
644595
|
5354120
|
Sulphides veinlets with 20%
|
0.45
|
63232
|
FRASER
|
644600
|
5354112
|
70% quartz with patches of
|
3.49
|
63233
|
FRASER
|
644603
|
5354108
|
Oxidized zone, stockwork
|
0.24
|
P134054
|
LEPAGE 1
|
647611
|
5354915
|
Gossan zone, heavily rusted.
|
1.085
|
P134055
|
LEPAGE 1
|
647611
|
5354915
|
Gossan zone, heavily rusted.
|
2.03
|
P134075
|
LEPAGE 1
|
647611
|
5354915
|
Gossan zone, heavily rusted.
|
0.369
|
P134058
|
LEPAGE 2
|
648313
|
5355355
|
Subcropping gossan
|
0.745
|
P134059
|
LEPAGE 2
|
648320
|
5355358
|
Subcrop, gossan zone
|
3.44
|
P134061
|
LEPAGE 2
|
648332
|
5355344
|
Gossan, rusty with quartz veins and massive arsenopyrite in
|
6.46
|
P134062
|
LEPAGE 2
|
644324
|
5355348
|
Subcropping gossan
|
1.58
|
P134040
|
LEPAGE 2
|
644307
|
5355362
|
1 meter channel sample,
|
8.9
Note 1: Coordinate system, NAD 83 zone 19.
Note 2: All samples are outcrop, unless otherwise noted in the description.
Qualified Person
Jean Bernard, P.Geo, has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. Jean Bernard is a Qualified Person within the description of the Canadian Securities Administrator's National Instrument 43-101.
The 2019 and 2020 drill programs at Harvey Hill were directed by Jean Bernard. P.Geo, and a Qualified Person in the meaning of NI 43-101. The Boisbuisson and Ste. Marguerite (Gaspe) sampling programs were directed by Jean Bernard. P.Geo, and a Qualified Person in the meaning of NI 43-101.
Quality Control
Assays for the diamond drill programs were analyzed by Activations Laboratories Ltd. in Ancaster, Ontario. The Corporation inserts quality control samples (blanks, standard reference material, and duplicates) at regular intervals to monitor laboratory performance. Standard samples are inserted every 15-20 samples, with additional standard material added to mineralized zones. Reference samples are obtained from OREAS (Ore Research and Exploration P/L ABN) and comprised OREAS 620 (0.173% Cu), and OREAS 624 (3.10% Cu). Blanks are inserted every 15-20 samples and are obtained from a deposit of pure quartzite. Field duplicates are inserted every 20 samples.
About Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: FNC)
Fancamp is a growing Canadian mineral exploration corporation dedicated to its value-added strategy of advancing mineral properties through exploration and development. The Corporation owns numerous mineral resource properties in Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick, including gold, rare earth metals, strategic and base metals, zinc, chromium, titanium and more. Fancamp is also building on the industrial possibilities inherent in dealing with some of these materials, notable being the development of its Titanium technology strategy. It has recently announced the acquisition of ScoZinc, a Canadian exploration and mining corporation that has full ownership of the Scotia Mine and related facilities near Halifax, Nova Scotia, as well as several prospective exploration licenses in surrounding regions. The Corporation is managed by a new and focused leadership team with decades of mining, exploration and complementary technology experience.
APPENDIX
Table 2.
Drill hole collar, orientation and depth information for Fancamp's 2019 and 2020 Harvey Hill programs.
|
2019 Drill Program
|
|
|
|
|
Drill
|
Total
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
Northing
|
Easting
|
RIS19-01
|
36
|
360
|
-90
|
5125431
|
329198
|
R19-01
|
9
|
360
|
-90
|
5125416
|
329181
|
HH19-01
|
54
|
174
|
-48
|
5125366
|
329173
|
HH19-02
|
21
|
112
|
-60
|
5125434
|
329152
|
HH19-03
|
21
|
147
|
-83
|
5125423
|
329180
|
HH19-04
|
21
|
152
|
-83
|
5125469
|
329174
|
HH19-05
|
36
|
181
|
-85
|
5125496
|
329186
|
HH19-06
|
72
|
181
|
-69
|
5125815
|
329620
|
HH19-07
|
48
|
178
|
-59
|
5125679
|
329623
|
HH19-08
|
95
|
178
|
-59
|
5125741
|
329904
|
HH19-09
|
102
|
184
|
-60
|
5125678
|
330315
|
HH19-10
|
72
|
187
|
-58
|
5125598
|
330183
|
HH19-11
|
62
|
191
|
-69
|
5125648
|
330185
|
HH19-12
|
39
|
190
|
-68
|
5125667
|
330239
|
HH19-13
|
66
|
190
|
-60
|
5125585
|
330188
|
HH19-14
|
78
|
194
|
-59
|
5125635
|
330172
|
HH19-15
|
72
|
175
|
-69
|
5125667
|
330160
|
HH19-16
|
38
|
182
|
-69
|
5125606
|
330123
|
HH19-17
|
60
|
190
|
-69
|
5125556
|
330339
|
HH19-18
|
63
|
202
|
-69
|
5125590
|
330329
|
HH19-19
|
60
|
137
|
-84
|
5125485
|
329199
|
HH19-20
|
57
|
360
|
-90
|
5125507
|
329231
|
HH19-21
|
42
|
360
|
-90
|
5125526
|
329195
|
HH19-22
|
39
|
360
|
-90
|
5125485
|
329164
|
HH19-23
|
30
|
360
|
-90
|
5125479
|
329120
|
HH19-24
|
123
|
180
|
-60
|
5125864
|
329936
|
HH19-25
|
22
|
180
|
-60
|
5125806
|
329855
|
HH19-26
|
144
|
174
|
-74
|
5125806
|
329855
|
HH19-27
|
108
|
208
|
-49
|
5125784
|
329805
|
HH19-28
|
75
|
191
|
-74
|
5125886
|
330082
|
HH19-29
|
57
|
144
|
-74
|
5125792
|
329502
|
HH19-30
|
39
|
89
|
-79
|
5125533
|
330417
|
HH19-31
|
33
|
163
|
-80
|
5125525
|
330495
|
HH19-32
|
39
|
360
|
-90
|
5125512
|
329175
|
HH19-33
|
42
|
360
|
-90
|
5125536
|
329177
|
HH19-34
|
31
|
360
|
-90
|
5125541
|
329221
|
HH19-35
|
31
|
360
|
-90
|
5125522
|
329243
|
HH19-36
|
27
|
360
|
-90
|
5125488
|
329247
|
HH19-37
|
23
|
360
|
-90
|
5125446
|
329211
|
HH19-38
|
27
|
360
|
-90
|
5125459
|
329219
|
HH19-39
|
24
|
360
|
-90
|
5125445
|
329238
|
HH19-40
|
37.5
|
360
|
-90
|
5125559
|
329237
|
HH19-41
|
31.5
|
360
|
-90
|
5125544
|
329255
|
HH19-42
|
37.5
|
360
|
-90
|
5125575
|
329248
|
HH19-43
|
33
|
360
|
-90
|
5125567
|
329262
|
HH19-44
|
37.5
|
360
|
-90
|
5125550
|
329217
|
HH19-45
|
33
|
360
|
-90
|
5125530
|
329233
|
HH19-46
|
37.5
|
360
|
-90
|
5125568
|
329231
|
HH19-47
|
70.5
|
180
|
-70
|
5125702
|
329844
|
HH19-48
|
54
|
180
|
-70
|
5125643
|
329854
|
HH19-49
|
29.5
|
180
|
-70
|
5125788
|
329946
|
HH19-50
|
15
|
180
|
-70
|
5125790
|
329933
|
HH19-51
|
30
|
180
|
-70
|
5125786
|
329911
|
HH19-52
|
21
|
180
|
-70
|
5125781
|
329956
|
HH19-53
|
21
|
90
|
-70
|
5125772
|
329930
|
HH19-54
|
21
|
260
|
-70
|
5125754
|
329926
|
HH19-55
|
21
|
240
|
-70
|
5125766
|
329956
|
HH19-56
|
21
|
90
|
-70
|
5125759
|
329964
|
HH19-57
|
22
|
240
|
-50
|
5125807
|
329956
|
HH19-58
|
30
|
360
|
-90
|
5125720
|
329983
|
HH19-59
|
30
|
360
|
-90
|
5125701
|
329960
|
HH19-60
|
21
|
360
|
-90
|
5125535
|
330448
|
HH19-61
|
22.5
|
360
|
-90
|
5125547
|
330373
|
HH19-62
|
27
|
360
|
-90
|
5125510
|
330309
|
HH19-63
|
27
|
360
|
-90
|
5125534
|
330330
|
HH19-64
|
19.5
|
360
|
-90
|
5125511
|
330323
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020 Drill Program
|
Drill
|
Total
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
Northing
|
Easting
|
HH20-01
|
70
|
119
|
-50
|
5125801
|
329858
|
HH20-02
|
70.5
|
285
|
-51
|
5125845
|
329904
|
HH20-03
|
70.5
|
104
|
-50
|
5125864
|
329938
|
HH20-04
|
100.5
|
95
|
-50
|
5125790
|
329940
|
HH20-05
|
70.5
|
116
|
-53
|
5125901
|
329881
|
HH20-06
|
51
|
108
|
-52
|
5125901
|
330055
|
HH20-07
|
70.5
|
136
|
-52
|
5125857
|
329489
|
HH20-08
|
100.5
|
43
|
-55
|
5125412
|
329483
|
HH20-09
|
54
|
94
|
-52
|
5125409
|
329488
|
HH20-10
|
84
|
218
|
-51
|
5125406
|
329479
|
HH20-11
|
15
|
38
|
-48
|
5125509
|
329508
|
HH20-12
|
70.5
|
0
|
-50
|
5125650
|
329959
|
HH20-13
|
70.5
|
254
|
-50
|
5125646
|
329958
|
HH20-14
|
51
|
122
|
-53
|
5125607
|
329899
|
HH20-15
|
49.5
|
110
|
-53
|
5125698
|
330210
Note: Coordinate system NAD 83, UTM zone 19N.
