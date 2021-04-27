Fancamp Provides Previously Undisclosed Results of Past Exploration Programs

Results from 2019 drill program at Harvey Hill show up to 1.77% Cu over nine meters

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. ("Fancamp" or the "Corporation") (TSX Venture Exchange: FNC) is pleased to provide updates on its exploration projects.

As discussed on the January 19, 2021 and March 4, 2021 investor calls, the new management team of the Corporation recently completed a strategic review of its properties to reprioritize the project pipeline and develop its resource base through a systematic and efficient approach to exploration, in a clear contrast to the unfocused approach by former president and CEO, Mr. Peter H. Smith. The strategic review process faced delays and difficulties as Mr. Smith withheld technical information belonging to the Corporation.

While conducting the strategic review, the new management team discovered that Mr. Smith failed to keep the Board of Directors and the market informed of the results of the Corporation's previous exploration programs, raising further questions about his business judgment, adherence to his fiduciary duty, and his commitment to act in the best interest of Fancamp's shareholders.

Mr. Smith is a disgruntled director, who recently had his consulting agreement terminated for cause, and has initiated an unnecessary, costly and time-consuming challenge to the Corporation's proposed acquisition of ScoZinc Mining Ltd. at a time when Fancamp's future is bright and the Corporation is finally set to deliver significant value to shareholders.

In line with industry best practices, the Corporation is pleased to share the following information:

Harvey Hill

The best intercepts from the 66-hole Harvey Hill 2019 program were 1.77% Cu over 9 meters (drill hole HH19-26) and 0.66% over 11 meters (drill hole HH19-05). The best intercept from the 15-hole 2020 program was 0.97% over 2 meters (drill hole HH20-01). A summary of key intercepts is found in Table 1, and drill hole location information is provided in Table 2 (see appendix).

The Corporation's Harvey Hill project is a past producing, precious metal bearing copper project in the Appalachian region of eastern Quebec. In 2019 and 2020, the Corporation completed 81 drill holes in two campaigns, targeting three near surface mineralized lenses. The mineralized lenses are interpreted as vertically stacked, flat to shallow-dipping zones, extending over more than 425 meters of strike in an east-northeast direction. The zones are interpreted to average two to three meters in thicknesses. Further description of the Harvey Hill project and its past production can be found on the Corporation's at Harvey Hills Project (fancamp.ca). More detailed interpretation of this data is planned for later in 2021.

Table 1.

Previously unreported drill results for the Harvey Hill project, composite intervals greater than 0.3% Cu.

2019 Drill Program Drill Hole From

(m) To (m) Drilled

Length

(m) %Cu HH19-02 9 11 2 0.36 HH19-03 2 5 3 0.51 HH19-04 7 13 6 0.72 HH19-05 3.5 14.5 11 0.66 HH19-08 36 39 3 0.83 HH19-10 5.8 6.1 0.3 0.83 HH19-10 22 23 1 0.66 HH19-10 51 53 2 1.09 HH19-11 24.5 26.5 2 0.44 HH19-11 34 40 6 0.41 HH19-14 25 27 2 0.32 HH19-15 48 49 1 0.60 HH19-17 27 30 3 1.06 HH19-18 40 42 2 0.34 HH19-19 10 12 2 0.96 HH19-21 13 18 5 0.63 HH19-22 4 7 3 0.74 HH19-22 14 17 3 0.45 HH19-25 13.7 14.7 1 0.43 HH19-26 13 14 1 0.33 HH19-26 87 92 5 0.50 HH19-26 111 120 9 1.77 Incl. 113 114 1 10.70 Incl. 118 120 2 2.11 HH19-27 28 29 1 0.43 HH19-30 13 16 3 0.89 HH19-31 8 10 2 0.89 RI-19-04 (TEST) 9 10 1 0.31 HH19-32 15 17 2 0.88 HH19-34 10 17 7 0.60 HH19-37 3 4 1 0.55 HH19-44 12 18 6 0.34 HH19-47 60 62 2 0.43 HH19-49 5 7 2 1.51 HH19-55 9 11 2 1.86 HH19-58 14 15 1 0.75 HH19-63 20 23 3 2.16 HH19-64 6 10 4 0.59 2020 Drill Program Hole From

(m) To (m) Drilled

Length

(m) %Cu HH20-01 59 61 2 0.97 HH20-04 60.5 61.5 1 1.46 HH20-08 33 35 2 0.82 HH20-15 18 19 1 0.95

Boisbuisson

Fancamp's 2020 field sampling reconnaissance field sampling returned up to 7.54 gpt Au (Table 3) confirming high grades of previous workers.

The Boisbuisson project is located in the Humber Zone, of the northern Gaspe Peninsula. Numerous structure-hosted, base metal bearing precious metal quartz veins occurrences are recorded on the south and central parts of the property. Fancamp has held the Boisbuisson project since 2015 but has completed very little work on the concessions. A description of the Boisbuisson project can be found on the Corporation's website at Boisbuisson Project (fancamp.ca).

Table 3.

Bedrock grab sample results from the 2020 Boisbuisson reconnaissance program. Sample # Location Easting (m) Northing (m) Description Au (gpt) 787941 Trench 3 292798 5439750 Fault gouge, grey, 10%

sulphides in 5-meter-wide

quartz bearing zone N110°/-

20°NW 3.42 787947 Trench 5 291288 5438907 Quartz vein, sub-horizontal, 10

cm wide 1.21 787948 Trench 5 291281 5438792 Semi to massive galena-pyrite

bands, 25-30cm wide N020°/

Sub vertical 7.54

Note: Coordinate system, NAD 83 zone 20.

Ste. Marguerite (Gaspe)

Reconnaissance sampling by the Corporation during its 2015 and 2016 field programs returned up to 8.9 gpt Au over 1 meter from a chip channel sample (sample P134040), and up to 54.9 gpt Au and 10.1 gpt Au from grab sampling (samples 62816 and 62815, respectively) of altered, structure hosted quartz veining in the Sainte-Florence faults zone. Sampling results by the Corporation are provided in Table 4. Silver was not analyzed in these programs. These results confirm high gold grades identified by previous workers on the property.

The Ste. Marguerite (Gaspe) property hosts a linear trend of gold bearing vein occurrences, more than 10 km long. The mineral occurrences are largely hosted by a band of mafic to intermediate volcanic rocks in close proximity to the Sainte-Florence fault, within the Gaspe Belt. Fancamp has held the property since 2015 and has completed minor reconnaissance activities. A description of the Ste. Marguerite (Gaspe) project can be found on the Corporation's website at St. Margarite (Gaspe) Project (fancamp.ca).

Table 4.

Bedrock and subcrop grab sample results from the 2015 and 2016 Ste. Marguerite (Gaspe)

reconnaissance sampling program. Sample # Location Easting (m) Northing (m) Description Au

(gpt) 63537 46W 638875 5351331 Quartz vein + sulphides 7.04 63538 46W 638876 5351336 Quartz vein + sulphides 0.72 63539 46W 638864 5351349 Quartz vein + sulphides 2.45 63540 46W 63888 5351295 Quartz vein + sulphides 1.69 63544 46W 638887 5351297 Quartz vein + sulphides 4.43 62814 46W 638856 5351330 Fractured quartz (fine visible

gold grains) 6.83 62815 46W 638856 5351330 Kaolinite patches coarse gold 10.1 62816 46W 638856 5351331 Black oxides with several gold

grains 54.9 62817 46W 638856 5351331 Rusty quartz with several gold

grains 3.98 62818 46W 638856 5351332 Contact between

sedimentary rocks and basalt 2.15 63236 46W 638862 5351333 Subcropping quartz vein with

sporadic arsenopyrite. 1.89 63240 46W 638887 5351303 Subcrop from trench T-2A ,

red, with more than 80% rusty

quartz fragments. 2.32 63545 42W 639290 5351377 Quartz vein, atleast 3 meters

wide. 0.27 62537 FRASER 644416 5354068 Quartz vein with arsenopyrite 0.22 62540 FRASER 644381 5354006 Quartz vein with sulphides 0.163 63529 FRASER 644301 5353948 Quartz vein with sulphides 1.6 63231 FRASER 644595 5354120 Sulphides veinlets with 20%

pyrite and 1% arsenopyrite 0.45 63232 FRASER 644600 5354112 70% quartz with patches of

massive sulphides 3.49 63233 FRASER 644603 5354108 Oxidized zone, stockwork

quartz veins 0.24 P134054 LEPAGE 1 647611 5354915 Gossan zone, heavily rusted. 1.085 P134055 LEPAGE 1 647611 5354915 Gossan zone, heavily rusted. 2.03 P134075 LEPAGE 1 647611 5354915 Gossan zone, heavily rusted. 0.369 P134058 LEPAGE 2 648313 5355355 Subcropping gossan

comprising 60% altered basalt

and 40% quartz 0.745 P134059 LEPAGE 2 648320 5355358 Subcrop, gossan zone 3.44 P134061 LEPAGE 2 648332 5355344 Gossan, rusty with quartz veins and massive arsenopyrite in

basalt 6.46 P134062 LEPAGE 2 644324 5355348 Subcropping gossan

consisting of quartz veins

and veinlets in altered basalt. 1.58 P134040 LEPAGE 2 644307 5355362 1 meter channel sample,

oxidized zone with 10%

arsenopyrite, 60% quartz

veins, and 30% basalt. 8.9

Note 1: Coordinate system, NAD 83 zone 19.

Note 2: All samples are outcrop, unless otherwise noted in the description.

Qualified Person

Jean Bernard, P.Geo, has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. Jean Bernard is a Qualified Person within the description of the Canadian Securities Administrator's National Instrument 43-101.

The 2019 and 2020 drill programs at Harvey Hill were directed by Jean Bernard. P.Geo, and a Qualified Person in the meaning of NI 43-101. The Boisbuisson and Ste. Marguerite (Gaspe) sampling programs were directed by Jean Bernard. P.Geo, and a Qualified Person in the meaning of NI 43-101.

Quality Control

Assays for the diamond drill programs were analyzed by Activations Laboratories Ltd. in Ancaster, Ontario. The Corporation inserts quality control samples (blanks, standard reference material, and duplicates) at regular intervals to monitor laboratory performance. Standard samples are inserted every 15-20 samples, with additional standard material added to mineralized zones. Reference samples are obtained from OREAS (Ore Research and Exploration P/L ABN) and comprised OREAS 620 (0.173% Cu), and OREAS 624 (3.10% Cu). Blanks are inserted every 15-20 samples and are obtained from a deposit of pure quartzite. Field duplicates are inserted every 20 samples.

Advisors

Lavery, de Billy, L.L.P. is serving as legal advisor to Fancamp. Kingsdale Advisors is acting as strategic shareholder and communications advisor to Fancamp.

About Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: FNC)

Fancamp is a growing Canadian mineral exploration corporation dedicated to its value-added strategy of advancing mineral properties through exploration and development. The Corporation owns numerous mineral resource properties in Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick, including gold, rare earth metals, strategic and base metals, zinc, chromium, titanium and more. Fancamp is also building on the industrial possibilities inherent in dealing with some of these materials, notable being the development of its Titanium technology strategy. It has recently announced the acquisition of ScoZinc, a Canadian exploration and mining corporation that has full ownership of the Scotia Mine and related facilities near Halifax, Nova Scotia, as well as several prospective exploration licenses in surrounding regions. The Corporation is managed by a new and focused leadership team with decades of mining, exploration and complementary technology experience.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe both companies' future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that both companies or their respective management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to Fancamp, Fancamp provides no assurance that actual results will meet the management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Corporation's annual general meeting, objectives, goals or future plans, statements, potential mineralization, exploration and development results, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations, estimates of market conditions, future financial results or financing opportunities. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Fancamp's expectations include, among others, political, economic, environmental and permitting risks, mining operational and development risks, litigation risks, regulatory restrictions, environmental and permitting restrictions and liabilities, the inability of both companies to satisfy the conditions precedent to complete the Transaction, the inability to obtain the necessary regulatory and third-party approvals for the Transaction, the inability to start production at the Scotia Mine, the inability of Fancamp to realize the anticipated financial gains from the Transaction, including generating, in the near-term, cash-flows from the Scotia Mine, the inability of Fancamp to raise capital or secure necessary financing in the future, as well as factors discussed in the section entitled "Risks and Uncertainties" in Fancamp's management's discussion and analysis of Fancamp's financial statements for the period ended October 31, 2020. Although Fancamp has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. In addition, the Corporation provides no assurance regarding the outcome of the BCSC's decision. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

APPENDIX

Table 2.

Drill hole collar, orientation and depth information for Fancamp's 2019 and 2020 Harvey Hill programs.

2019 Drill Program Drill

Hole Total

Depth

(m) Azimuth

(degrees) Dip

(degrees) Northing

(m) Easting

(m) RIS19-01 36 360 -90 5125431 329198 R19-01 9 360 -90 5125416 329181 HH19-01 54 174 -48 5125366 329173 HH19-02 21 112 -60 5125434 329152 HH19-03 21 147 -83 5125423 329180 HH19-04 21 152 -83 5125469 329174 HH19-05 36 181 -85 5125496 329186 HH19-06 72 181 -69 5125815 329620 HH19-07 48 178 -59 5125679 329623 HH19-08 95 178 -59 5125741 329904 HH19-09 102 184 -60 5125678 330315 HH19-10 72 187 -58 5125598 330183 HH19-11 62 191 -69 5125648 330185 HH19-12 39 190 -68 5125667 330239 HH19-13 66 190 -60 5125585 330188 HH19-14 78 194 -59 5125635 330172 HH19-15 72 175 -69 5125667 330160 HH19-16 38 182 -69 5125606 330123 HH19-17 60 190 -69 5125556 330339 HH19-18 63 202 -69 5125590 330329 HH19-19 60 137 -84 5125485 329199 HH19-20 57 360 -90 5125507 329231 HH19-21 42 360 -90 5125526 329195 HH19-22 39 360 -90 5125485 329164 HH19-23 30 360 -90 5125479 329120 HH19-24 123 180 -60 5125864 329936 HH19-25 22 180 -60 5125806 329855 HH19-26 144 174 -74 5125806 329855 HH19-27 108 208 -49 5125784 329805 HH19-28 75 191 -74 5125886 330082 HH19-29 57 144 -74 5125792 329502 HH19-30 39 89 -79 5125533 330417 HH19-31 33 163 -80 5125525 330495 HH19-32 39 360 -90 5125512 329175 HH19-33 42 360 -90 5125536 329177 HH19-34 31 360 -90 5125541 329221 HH19-35 31 360 -90 5125522 329243 HH19-36 27 360 -90 5125488 329247 HH19-37 23 360 -90 5125446 329211 HH19-38 27 360 -90 5125459 329219 HH19-39 24 360 -90 5125445 329238 HH19-40 37.5 360 -90 5125559 329237 HH19-41 31.5 360 -90 5125544 329255 HH19-42 37.5 360 -90 5125575 329248 HH19-43 33 360 -90 5125567 329262 HH19-44 37.5 360 -90 5125550 329217 HH19-45 33 360 -90 5125530 329233 HH19-46 37.5 360 -90 5125568 329231 HH19-47 70.5 180 -70 5125702 329844 HH19-48 54 180 -70 5125643 329854 HH19-49 29.5 180 -70 5125788 329946 HH19-50 15 180 -70 5125790 329933 HH19-51 30 180 -70 5125786 329911 HH19-52 21 180 -70 5125781 329956 HH19-53 21 90 -70 5125772 329930 HH19-54 21 260 -70 5125754 329926 HH19-55 21 240 -70 5125766 329956 HH19-56 21 90 -70 5125759 329964 HH19-57 22 240 -50 5125807 329956 HH19-58 30 360 -90 5125720 329983 HH19-59 30 360 -90 5125701 329960 HH19-60 21 360 -90 5125535 330448 HH19-61 22.5 360 -90 5125547 330373 HH19-62 27 360 -90 5125510 330309 HH19-63 27 360 -90 5125534 330330 HH19-64 19.5 360 -90 5125511 330323 2020 Drill Program Drill

Hole Total

Depth

(m) Azimuth

(degrees) Dip

(degrees) Northing

(m) Easting

(m) HH20-01 70 119 -50 5125801 329858 HH20-02 70.5 285 -51 5125845 329904 HH20-03 70.5 104 -50 5125864 329938 HH20-04 100.5 95 -50 5125790 329940 HH20-05 70.5 116 -53 5125901 329881 HH20-06 51 108 -52 5125901 330055 HH20-07 70.5 136 -52 5125857 329489 HH20-08 100.5 43 -55 5125412 329483 HH20-09 54 94 -52 5125409 329488 HH20-10 84 218 -51 5125406 329479 HH20-11 15 38 -48 5125509 329508 HH20-12 70.5 0 -50 5125650 329959 HH20-13 70.5 254 -50 5125646 329958 HH20-14 51 122 -53 5125607 329899 HH20-15 49.5 110 -53 5125698 330210

Note: Coordinate system NAD 83, UTM zone 19N.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210427005619/en/

Contact

For Further Information

Rajesh Sharma, Chief Executive Officer

+1 (604) 434 8829

info@fancamp.ca

Debra Chapman, Chief Financial Officer

+1 (604) 434 8829

info@fancamp.ca

Media

Hyunjoo Kim

Director, Communication, Marketing & Digital Strategy

Kingsdale Advisors

Phone: 416-867-2357

Cell: 416-899-6463

Email: hkim@kingsdaleadvisors.com