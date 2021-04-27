Green Battery Minerals Commences Trading on the OTCQB

Green, April 27, 2021 - Green Battery Minerals Inc. (TSXV:GEM) (FSE:BK2P) (WKN:A2QENP) (OTC:GBMIF) ("Green Battery" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that on April 27, 2021, the Company's common shares began trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "GBMIF." The Company shares continue to trade on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange (TSXV) under the symbol GEM and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbols FSE: BK2P, WKN: A2QENP.

Listing on the OTCQB is an extension of our capital markets strategy and an important step to increase investor awareness and interest in Green Battery Minerals as the world moves towards electrification.

The OTCQB is a leading market for early stage and developing companies and is operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. To be eligible for approval to trade on the OTCQB, companies must be current on disclosure obligations, provide an annual company verification and management certification process, and to pass a minimum bid price test. The OTCQB quality standards create a solid baseline of transparency, as well as the technology to improve the information and trading experience for investors. It also provides access for investors who cannot access trading on the TSX Venture.

Green Battery Minerals next 6-month goals.

1) Building an anode from our graphite to be tested in a Lithium Ion Battery. 2) Increasing our resources with a drill program to be announced. 3) Determine through lab work the best way to process our graphite.

About the Company: Green Battery Minerals is managed by a team with over 150 years collectively with a proven track record of not just finding numerous mines but building and operating them too. The Green Battery Mineral management team's most recent success is the discovery of the Berkwood Graphite resource in Northern Quebec. Green Battery Mineral owns this asset 100 percent and the Company's shareholders should benefit from this asset as the demand for Graphite for electric vehicles increases significantly.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Green Battery Minerals lnc.

'Thomas Yingling'

President, CEO & Director

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Relations:

or 1-604-343-7740

info@greenbatteryminerals.com www.greenbatteryminerals.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.