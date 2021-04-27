Vendetta Announces Extending of Loan to Dec 2022

Vancouver, April 27, 2021 - Vendetta Mining Corp. (TSXV: VTT) ("Vendetta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has extended the maturity of the Company's loan with Nebari Natural Resources Credit Fund I LP ("Nebari") to December 31, 2022.

The adjusted material terms of the financing as set forth in the term sheet, include the following:

Repayment of the current principal amount of US$1,957,794 extended to December 31, 2022.

Principal repayment "holiday" until December 31, 2021, when quarterly principal repayments of US$200,000 commence.

Quarterly interest payments calculated at 9.5% plus 3-month LIBOR, with a floor of 2.5%.

Vendetta can repay the loan in whole or in part at any time without penalty.

Upon repayment of the loan a repayment bonus will be due Nebari equal to 30% of the initially funded amount indexed to the increase in market capitalisation from a base of $13,000,000, or the market capitalisation in the event of a change of control of the Company within 180 days following repayment.

The loan continues to be secured against the Companies' assets.

Michael Williams, Vendetta's President and CEO, commented, "We would like to thank Nebari for continuing to work constructively with the Company, and in providing this extension with a principal payment holiday to allow the Company to advance drilling in preparation for updating the PEA with the project enhancements identified."

Daniel Freuman, Managing Partner of Nebari, commented, "We are pleased to extend our financing relationship with Vendetta. Lending to companies which possess high quality assets and credible management teams is core to our strategy, and we are attracted by Vendetta's focus on adding to project value."

About the Pegmont Lead-Zinc Deposit

Vendetta's 100% owned Pegmont Lead Zinc Project is situated in the Mount Isa - McArthur Mineral Province, Australia which hosts one of the world's richest endowments of lead-zinc-silver mineralization, including several significant lead-zinc-silver mines.

The current Mineral Resource Estimate at the Project is as follows:

Indicated 5,758 Kt @ 6.5% Pb, 2.6% Zn, 11 g/t Ag

Inferred 8,277 Kt @ 5.1% Pb, 2.8% Zn, 8 g/t Ag

The results of a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") on Pegmont were released by the Company by news release dated January 28, 2019. The PEA outlined a 10-year mine plan that generates a strong economic return with a (base case) pre-tax IRR of 32% (after tax 24%) and NPV8% of $201M ($128M after tax) using long term consensus metal prices of $0.91/lb lead, $1.09/lb zinc and $16.50/oz silver.

The PEA indicated a strong sensitivity to metal prices and US$:A$ exchange rate with a pre-tax IRR of 37% (after tax 27%) and NPV8% of $249M ($158M after tax), using metal prices as of January 22, 2019 of $0.94/lb lead, $1.25/lb zinc and $15.30/oz silver and US$:A$ of $0.71.

About Vendetta Mining Corp.

Vendetta Mining Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company engaged in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties with an emphasis on lead and zinc. It is currently focused on advancing the Pegmont Lead Zinc project in Australia. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.vendettaminingcorp.com.

About Nebari

Nebari, based in Miami, has a global team of partners and consultants located in Anchorage, Denver, London, Madrid, Vancouver and Zug who have developed and operated mining assets while working for some of the largest mining companies globally. Nebari's flat organizational structure and deep mining expertise enable a streamlined methodology to review and close transactions, making it a preferred financing partner in the mining sector. Learn more at www.nebari.com..

Qualified Person

Peter Voulgaris, MAIG, MAusIMM, a Director of Vendetta, is a non-independent qualified person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Voulgaris has reviewed the technical content of this press release, and consents to the information provided in the form and context in which it appears.

