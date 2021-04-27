Typhoon Announces the Grant of Stock Options to Directors, Officers, Employees and Consultants

PIEDMONT, April 27, 2021 - Typhoon Exploration Inc. (TSXV: TYP) ("Typhoon" or "the Company") announces the grant of 1,900,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees, and consultants. These stock options are granted in accordance with the terms of the stock option plan of the Corporation.
Each option entitles the holder thereof to purchase one (1) common share of the Corporation at a price of $0.075 per common share for a period of ten (10) years from April 27, 2021.
Typhoon currently has 63,792,007 issued shares, and the total number of options granted is under 10 % of all outstanding shares.
Typhoon's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "TYP".
The TSX Venture Exchange and its regulatory service provider (as defined by the TSXV Venture Exchange rules) cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of this press release.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!