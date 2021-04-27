Kingfisher Metals Announces $4.0 Million Private Placement Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISEMMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, April 27, 2021 - Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSXV:KFR) ("Kingfisher" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an agreement with PI Financial Corp. ("PI Financial") as sole bookrunner, in connection with a marketed best efforts private placement of up to 4,760,000 charity flow-through units (the "Charity FT Units") and 1,965,000 flow-through units (the "FT Units") of the Company to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to approximately C$4.0 million.

The Charity FT Units will be offered by way of a best efforts private placement pursuant to exemptions from the prospectus requirements to residents of the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Quebec, and such other Canadian jurisdictions as may be agreed to by the Company and PI Financial, at a price of C$0.63 per Charity FT Unit. Each Charity FT Unit shall consist of one charity flow-through common share and one half of one transferable non-flow-through common share purchase warrant (each whole such common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant").

The FT Units will be offered by way of a best efforts private placement pursuant to exemptions from the prospectus requirements to residents of the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Quebec, and such other Canadian jurisdictions as may be agreed to by the Company and PI Financial, at a price of C$0.51 per FT Unit. Each FT Unit shall consist of one flow-through common share and one half of one transferable non-flow-through common share purchase Warrant.

Each Warrant shall be exercisable into one additional non-flow-through common share of the Company for 24 months from the Closing Date at an exercise price of C$0.70.

The aggregate gross proceeds raised from the Charity FT Units and FT Units will be used before 2023 for general exploration expenditures which will constitute Canadian exploration expenses (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act")), that will qualify as "flow through mining expenditures" within the meaning of the Tax Act.

About Kingfisher Metals Corp.

Kingfisher Metals Corp. is a Canadian based exploration company focused on underexplored district-scale projects in British Columbia. Kingfisher has three 100% owned district-scale projects that offer potential exposure to high-grade gold, copper, silver, and zinc. The Company currently has 68,945,801 shares outstanding.

