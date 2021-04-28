2020 Sustainable Development Report Investor Webinar and Conference Call

PERTH, April 27, 2021 - Perseus Mining Ltd. ("Perseus" or the "Company") (TSX & ASX: PRU) is hosting an investor webinar and conference call to discuss its 2020 Sustainable Development Report, which will be released on Friday April 30, 2021.
Call Details Australia: Tuesday May 4, 2021 (Perth - 7:00am / Sydney & Melbourne - 9:00am)
Canada: Monday May 3, 2021 (Toronto - 7:00pm / Vancouver - 4:00pm)
UK: Tuesday May 4, 2021 (London - 12:00am)
Register for the investor webinar at the link below: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_QOlvUW3pQNS9bDki2yvh4w
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the following numbers and enter the Webinar ID: 884 4232 8824
For higher quality, dial a number based on your location:
Australia +61 8 7150 1149 or +61 3 7018 2005
Singapore +65 3165 1065
Canada +1 778 907 2071
USA +1 669 900 9128
New Zealand +64 9 884 6780
United Kingdom +44 203 901 7895
International numbers available: https://zoom.us/zoomconference.
A recording of the conference call will be made available via Perseus's website at perseusmining.com.
This announcement was approved for release by Jeff Quartermaine, Managing Director and CEO.
To discuss any aspect of this announcement, please contact:
Media Relations:Nathan Ryan at telephone +61 4 20 582 887 or emailnathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au (Melbourne)
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!