Gold Springs Resource Drills Nine Additional Holes at Gold Springs; Assay Results Pending

VANCOUVER, April 28, 2021 - Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX:GRC)(OTCQB:GRCAF) (the "Company" or "GRC"), is pleased to provide an update on the planned and continuing 10,000-metre drilling program underway at the Gold Springs project located in the Eastern Great Basin of Nevada and Utah, USA. GRC has drilled an additional 9 more holes totaling 1,269 meters for the current drill shift for a cumulative 2,522 meters in 15 holes so far in the 2021 program. GRC previously reported the completion of 6 holes (see press release March 30, 2021).

The 9 holes were all located around the South Jumbo resource area and were designed to continue to expand that resource. Of the 9 holes, 3 could not reach the target depth due to poor drilling conditions, but all 9 holes encountered strong silicification, sericite alteration and micro-brecciation, which is the typical rock characterization in which mineralization is found at Gold Springs and similar to that seen within the South Jumbo resource. The Company will look to follow up the 3 holes with new holes intended to test the target depths in the future.

Drilling is focused on extending the South Jumbo resource to the south, east and north, at depth, and filling the gap zone (an open area with a 250-metre gap in the resource-definition drilling where visible gold has been seen). Plans are to continue to test for the expansion of the South Jumbo resource prior to moving to the North Jumbo resource area.

Matias Herrero, President and CEO, stated "Our planned 10,000-metre drill program continues to move forward with the goal of adding ounces to the existing gold resources that we have already defined. Our focus is currently on the South Jumbo resource area and we are encouraged by the progress thus far. Holes are designed to test the southern extension of that resource, the depth extension, the northern extension, and the possible existence of a parallel zone to the east which was encountered in hole E-16-001 bottoming in 15.2 metres @ 0.67 g/t Au (see press release January 11, 2017). We have now completed 25% of the planned program and are looking forward to continuing the drilling at South Jumbo followed by North Jumbo and to receiving the first assays of the season next month".

All drill holes in this news release were drilled around the South Jumbo resource (see map attached), and all intersected long intervals of silicification, sericite and brecciation which are the characteristics of the rocks within the existing resource.

Holes E-21-004, E-21-005 and E-21-007 were all positioned to test the gap zone that exists in previous GRC drilling on the South Jumbo resource. This gap extends for approximately 250 meters where only 1 previous hole was located. This gap was because of the need to finalize permitting in this area which has now been completed. Hole E-21-007 is located on the southern edge of the gap zone and tests the depth extension of gold mineralization intersected in previous holes. In the coming month additional holes will be located in this area to cover the entire block of this untested section.

Holes E-21-006, E-21-008, E-21-009 and E-21-010 were all designed to extend the resource to the south, across the 200-metre-wide zone. All holes intersected strong alteration and brecciation indicating that the system is still open to the south.

Holes E-21-011 and E-21-012 (currently in progress) are drilled from east to west and are intended to test the down-dip extension of the system and to intersect the major Etna fault along the western margin of the South Jumbo resource. This structure has not been crossed at depth by any previous drilling. In addition, hole E-21-012 will penetrate a deeper, and stronger, portion of the high-resistivity profile which was identified by GRC's CSAMT survey in 2020 (see press release September 2, 2020).

Drill Hole Table

Hole ID Target Easting - UTM NAD 27 Northing - NAD 27 Elevation Meters Azimuth Inclination TD (ft) TD (m) E-21-004 South Jumbo 760638 4196233 1957 110 -50 700 213.3 E-21-005 South Jumbo 760674 4196195 1964 130 -45 650 198.1 E-21-006 South Jumbo 760648 4195946 1953 110 -50 580 176.8 E-21-007 South Jumbo 760657 4196085 1973 110 -45 210 (a) 64.0 E-21-008 South Jumbo 760727 4195872 1950 110 -50 400 (a) 121.9 E-21-009 South Jumbo 760724 4195876 1950 060 -55 480 146.3 E-21-010 South Jumbo 760755 4195920 1970 090 -80 470 143.2 E-21-011 South Jumbo 760734 4196145 1984 290 -50 275 (a) 83.8 E-21-012 South Jumbo 760655 4196707 1998 270 -45 400 (b) 121.9

(a) Hole lost before reaching target depth due to poor drilling conditions.

(b) current depth, hole in progress.

Map 1 - South Jumbo Resource - Holes E-21-004 through E-21-012

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person on the Gold Springs Project is Randall Moore, Executive Vice President of Exploration for Gold Springs Resource Corp. and he has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this press release.

About Gold Springs Resource Corp.

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX:GRC) and (OTCQB:GRCAF) is focused on the exploration and expansion of the gold and silver resources of its PEA-stage Gold Springs project located on the border of Nevada and Utah, USA. The project is situated in the prolific Great Basin of Western USA, one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world.

Gold Springs Resource Corp. Contact:

Matias Herrero

Chief Executive Officer

info@goldspringsresource.com

+1 (778) 801-1667

