Stone Gold Inc. Announces the Appointment of Birks Bovaird to Its Board of Directors

TORONTO, April 28, 2021 - Stone Gold Inc. (TSX-V: STG) ("Stone Gold" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Birks Bovaird to its Board of Directors. Mr. Bovaird is a Consultant, providing advisory services to natural resource companies. For the majority of his career, Mr. Bovaird's focus has been the provision and implementation of corporate financial consulting and strategic planning services. After spending over two decades with various financial institutions, culminating in the role of Managing Director of the Canadian operations of an international bank, he took on the role of Vice President of Corporate Finance for one of Canada's major accounting firms. Mr. Bovaird has previously been involved with numerous public resource and non-resource companies, both as a member of management and as a director.



Mr. Bovaird is a Director and Chairman of the Board of Energy Fuels Inc., a uranium, vanadium and rare earths mining, development and production company. He is also currently Chairman of the Board of Buccaneer Gold Corp. and is an independent Director and Chair of the compensation committee of Noble Mineral Resources.

Mr. Bovaird is a graduate of Concordia University in Montreal, and a graduate of the Directors Education Program of the Institute of Corporate Directors at the Rotman School of Business and holds the ICD.D designation.

The Company also announces Mr. Brian Howlett's resignation from the Board of Stone Gold due to conflicting business interests. Mr. Howlett remains a committed shareholder of Stone Gold and holds 1,649,000 shares and 240,750 warrants of the Company or 6.7% on a fully diluted basis.

Stone Gold President and CEO John Timmons comments, "We thank Mr. Howlett for his business acumen and efforts which have led to the creation of an emerging Canadian gold and copper exploration Company. We wish him continued success as he expands his business interests."

For further information, please contact:

Mr. John Timmons

President & CEO

Stone Gold Inc.

Cellular (416) 931 2243

Email: jtimmons@stonegold.ca

Web: www.stonegold.ca

Stone Gold Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of properties for the mining of precious and base metals. The Company is currently exploring in Red Lake, Ontario and Batchewana Bay, Ontario.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Stone Gold. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe Stone Gold's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that Stone Gold or its management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to Stone Gold, Stone Gold provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, Stone Gold's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, details of the exploration results, potential mineralization, Stone Gold's portfolio, treasury, management team and enhanced capital markets profile, the timing of the Offering, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions.



Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, failure or inability to complete the Offering, regulatory approval processes, failure to identify mineral resources, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, regulatory, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in Stone Gold's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although Stone Gold believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Stone Gold disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.



