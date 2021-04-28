West Mining Announces Precision GeoSurveys Completes Airborne Geophysical Survey Over the Kena Gold and Copper Project

VANCOUVER, April 28, 2021 - West Mining Corp. ("West" or the "Company") (CSE: WEST) (OTC: WESMF) is pleased to announce that Precision GeoSurveys Inc. ("Precision") of Vancouver, BC has completed a high resolution airborne geophysical survey at its Kena gold and copper project in southeastern British Columbia. The 27 square km survey utilized Precision's proprietary three-sensor magnetic gradient system attached to a helicopter to help map the exploration essentials of structure, alteration, and lithology.

"An airborne geophysical survey has not been flown previously over the Southern Kena zone, and the initial data supplied by Precision confirms that the dominant arcuate structural trend originally mapped by the West Mining Corp.'s Geological team has been proven extremely accurate by the geophysics," noted CEO of West Mining Corp. Nicholas Houghton.

Preliminary maps from the airborne survey show that the magnetic signature associated with gold and copper mineralization on the Kena Property continues along trend to the South for several kilometres.

The gradient magnetic survey was completed on budget and the data collected is now being processed by the Precision team with the complete report expected imminently.

Linda Dandy, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About Precision GeoSurveys Inc.

Based in Langley, B.C., Precision has the expertise and personnel to plan and execute a successful geoexploration program. Precision has flown over 500 surveys around the world since 2007 using innovative geophysical technologies.

About West Mining Corp.

West Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company acquiring and developing advanced and prospective early-stage exploration projects. It is fully focused on its Kena/Daylight project in the Nelson Mining District of southeastern British Columbia. The Project covers approximately 8,000 hectares of mineral claims located near Nelson, British Columbia and has had 37,000 metres of drilling completed. The Kena property is comprised of the Kena Gold, Gold Mountain and Copper King showings together with the historic Euphrates and Gold Cup gold mines. The adjacent Daylight property is comprised of the historic Daylight, Starlight, Victoria and Great Eastern gold mines.

For additional information, please refer to the Company's public disclosure record available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

