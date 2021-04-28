Coeur Publishes 2020 Responsibility Report

Coeur Mining Inc.'s ("Coeur" or the "Company") (NYSE: CDE) today published its 2020 Responsibility Report, highlighting the Company's increased focus on transparently disclosing information regarding its environmental, social and governance ("ESG") programs and initiatives. The report demonstrates the alignment between the Company's commitment to maintaining best-in-class corporate governance practices and having a positive environmental and social impact while generating long-term value for stockholders.

Elements of the Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB) reporting framework for the Metals and Mining Industry, the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) are incorporated into the report. Additionally, Coeur's progress on ESG-focused goals is highlighted and enhanced targets on topics such as diversity and emissions intensity reductions are included, demonstrating the Company's dedication to continuous improvement and accountability.

"As our 2020 Responsibility Report shows, we have a steadfast commitment to Pursue a Higher Standard when it comes to ESG. We are proud of our efforts to integrate ESG principles into every facet of our business of supplying metals that are critical to modern society, from solar panels to cell phones," said Mitchell J. Krebs, President and Chief Executive Officer. "With the full support of our Board of Directors, we are committed to continuously enhancing the transparency and accountability for our ESG goals. We look forward to building on our progress and achievements by further aligning our goals of maximizing long-term stakeholder value with our strategy of safely and responsibly discovering, developing and operating a balanced portfolio of quality precious metals assets."

About Coeur

Coeur Mining Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with five wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska, the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota, and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine in British Columbia. In addition, Coeur has interests in several precious metals exploration projects throughout North America.

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation in the United States and Canada, including statements regarding the Company's ESG goal, efforts and strategies Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause Coeur's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risk that anticipated ESG goals are not attained, the risks and hazards inherent in the mining business (including risks inherent in developing large-scale mining projects, environmental hazards, industrial accidents, weather or geologically-related conditions), changes in the market prices of gold, silver, zinc and lead and a sustained lower price or higher treatment and refining charge environment, the uncertainties inherent in Coeur's production, exploratory and developmental activities, including risks relating to permitting and regulatory delays (including the impact of government shutdowns), ground conditions and, grade variability, any future labor disputes or work stoppages (involving the Company and its subsidiaries or third parties), the uncertainties inherent in the estimation of mineral reserves, changes that could result from Coeur's future acquisition of new mining properties or businesses, the loss of access or insolvency of any third-party refiner or smelter to which Coeur markets its production, the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including impacts to the availability of our workforce, continued access to financing sources, government orders that may require temporary suspension of operations at one or more of our sites and effects on our suppliers or the refiners and smelters to whom the Company markets its production and on the communities where we operate, the effects of environmental and other governmental regulations and government shut-downs, the risks inherent in the ownership or operation of or investment in mining properties or businesses in foreign countries, Coeur's ability to raise additional financing necessary to conduct its business, make payments or refinance its debt, as well as other uncertainties and risk factors set out in filings made from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Canadian securities regulators, including, without limitation, Coeur's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Actual results, developments and timetables could vary significantly from the estimates presented. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Coeur disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, Coeur undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of Coeur, its financial or operating results or its securities. This does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.

