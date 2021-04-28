Sierra Madre Virtually Opens the Market

TORONTO, April 28, 2021 - Alexander Langer, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. ("Sierra Madre" or the "Company") (TSXV: SM), and his team joined Arne Gulstene, Head, Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

Sierra Madre Gold and Silver is a Mexico focused precious metals exploration and development company. The team has over 100 years of combined mining experience in Mexico with Strong Capital Markets expertise. Sierra Madre Gold and Silver's growing portfolio of projects presents new projects, new exploration paradigms, and new unconsolidated areas into the public space.

