Gold Resource Corporation Reports First Quarter 2021 Net Income of $2.5 Million or $0.03 per Share on Revenue of $27.3 Million

DENVER, April 28, 2021 - Gold Resource Corp. (NYSE American:GORO) (the "Company", "We", "Our" or "GRC") produced 6,097 gold ounces and 307,610 silver ounces or a total of 10,750 gold equivalent ounces at a cash cost of $408 per ounce, of which 5,019 gold ounces and 253,061 silver ounces were payable ounces sold or a total of 8,810 gold equivalent ounces. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, we reported net income of $2.5 million and earnings per share of $0.03 on revenues of $27.3 million.

Allen Palmiere, President and CEO, said "Our operations team continues to demonstrate their ability to be nimble and disciplined operators all while focusing on excellent environmental, social and governance practices. For the seventh consecutive year, the Don David Gold Mine earned the prestigious Empresa Socialmente Responsable award from the Mexican Center for Philanthropy. Gold production in the first quarter was as expected while silver and base metal production were modestly behind forecast as the team proactively addressed challenging ground conditions with a change in mine sequencing and the use of paste fill. Our all-in sustaining cost per ounce were $937 per ounce of gold equivalent, due largely to the nearly 30% reduction in treatment charges. This allowed us to reinvest $5.0 million into exploration and infrastructure improvements at the Don David Gold Mine and still end the quarter with an additional $1.8 million and a cash balance of $27.2 million as at March 31, 2021."

FIRST QUARTER 2021 HIGHLIGHTS

Additional highlights for the three months ended March 31, 2021 are summarized below:

Strategic

A Technical Advisory Committee of qualified professionals has been established that reports to the Board of Directors with respect to various technical aspects of exploration, operations and corporate development. Messrs Dale Finn and Joe Spiteri have been retained as initial members.

$0.7 million distributed in shareholder dividends, totaling over $117 million since 2010.

Operational

There have been no lost time incidents at the Don David Gold Mine during Q1 2021. The Company remains committed to safety, the environment and the communities around its operations.

Construction of the water filtration plant and dry stack tailings facilities progressed with an expected completion in the third quarter. The dry stack facilities will conserve water, accelerate reclamation of certain areas of the open pit mine as well as extend the life of tailings storage facilities.

A total 262 meters of exploration underground development was completed along with 14 underground diamond drill holes (totaling 4,099 meters) at our Arista and Switchback vein systems.

Financial

Cash from operating activities was $6.8 million.

Working capital from continuing operations increased 5% to $32.5 million during the quarter.

2021 Q1 Capital Updates

Mine Development: Underground mine development and construction during the quarter included ramps and accesses to different areas of the deposit. A total of 1,683 meters of underground development, at a cost of $1.1 million, was completed including access to new exploration diamond drilling platforms on level 17. For Q1 2021, this investment amounted to $1.1 million, where we plan to invest a total of $9.8 million in mine development during 2021.

Gold Regrind Project: Metallurgical testing, full scale design, and engineering of a tailings regrind circuit were completed, including procuring certain components and equipment for this project. The new circuit is expected to increase gold recovery by 6% to 10% by regrinding sulfide mill tailings followed by a leaching circuit to produce doré bars. Completion and commissioning are expected by the fourth quarter. Plans are to invest $1.9 million in the project.

Dry Stack Project: Significant construction progress was made on the filtration plant and dry stack tailings project which is on track for completion in the third quarter 2021. The dry stacked tailings will accelerate reclamation of certain areas of the open pit mine, provide efficient storage of tailings and reduce water consumption as approximately 80% of the process water will be available for reuse. As of March 31, 2021, $9.0 million has been invested in this project with another $4.5 million expected prior to completion.

