Torian Resources Limited: Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia - Torian Resources Ltd. (ASX:TNR) is pleased to report on exploration activities during the March quarter. During the quarter Torian's focus has been on drilling and interpretation of the Mt Stirling drilling results, in anticipation of an updated JORC resource estimate for the prospect. The company has also been focused on planning a drilling campaign for Stirling Well and Diorite Block, as well as the acquisition of the Tarmoola Station and negotiation of an equity position in BullionFX Limited.Highlights:- Multiple significant assay results received from Mt Stirling Gold Camp- The interpreted strike of the Mt Stirling gold system exceeds 1.160km and its interpreted depth surpass 300m with Mt Stirling Main Zone; Hanging Wall and Viserion lodes all remaining open along strike and down-dip- All results to be included in the upcoming Mt Stirling JORC Resource Estimate update have been received. Further assay results from Mt Stirling Well and Diorite are awaited.- Updated JORC resource estimate for Mt Stirling due mid-May 2021- Updated JORC resource estimate for Stirling Well due Q3 2021- Exclusive call option agreement to purchase the 172,662Ha (424,748Ac) Tarmoola Station and "Carhill Contracting" a mining services business operated upon and from the Station extended to 30 April 2021- Torian entered into an agreement to take a low-risk equity position in BullionFX Limited- Torian is now fully funded to conduct its 50,000m drilling campaign in 2021- Monger Gold IPO to raise up to $6M now openTo view the full quarterly report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/VNAZ3RF7





About Torian Resources Limited:



Torian Resources Ltd. (ASX:TNR) is a gold exploration and development company with an extensive and strategic land holding comprising eight projects and over 400km2 of tenure in the Goldfields Region of Western Australia.



Torian's flagship project, Zuleika, is located along the world-class Zuleika Shear. The Zuleika Shear is the fourth largest gold producing region in Australia and consistently produces some of the country's highest grade and lowest cost gold mines. Torian's Zuleika project lies north and partly along strike of several major gold deposits including Northern Star's (ASX:NST) 7.0Moz East Kundana Joint Venture and Evolutions (ASX:EVN) 1.8Moz Frogs Legs and White Foil deposits.



Torian's other projects include the strategically located Mt Stirling and Malcolm Projects in the Leonora region (near Red 5's King of the Hills Project), where it recently completed updated Mineral Resource Estimates and preliminary scoping studies, and a suite of other projects in the Kalgoorlie region including Credo Well JV Zuleika JV, Bonnie Vale, Gibraltar and Mount Monger/Wombola.





Source:

Torian Resources Ltd.





Contact:

Peretz Schapiro Executive-Director info@torianresources.com.au