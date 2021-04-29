Capstone Announces 2021 Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Capstone Mining Corp. ("Capstone" or the "Company") (TSX:CS) announced the voting results from its 2021 Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGM") held April 28, 2021 in Vancouver, British Columbia. A total of 292,218,097 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 71.34% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, as follows:

Number of Directors % For % Against Number of Directors to be set at eight 99.88% 0.12% Election of Directors % of Votes For % of Votes Withheld George Brack 99.90% 0.10% Robert Gallagher 99.16% 0.84% Anne Giardini 99.96% 0.04% Peter Meredith 99.13% 0.87% Dale Peniuk 99.86% 0.14% Darren Pylot 99.89% 0.11% SeungWan Shon 99.91% 0.09% Richard Zimmer 97.73% 2.27% Appointment of Auditors % For % Withheld To appoint Deloitte LLP as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the Directors to fix their remuneration 99.92% 0.08% Approve Treasury Share Unit Plan % For % Against Approve and ratify Capstone's Treasury Share Unit Plan and all grants awarded by the Board of Directors on March 2, 2021 under such plan. 73.69% 26.31% Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation % For % Against To pass an advisory vote on Capstone's approach to executive compensation ("Say on Pay") 98.30% 1.70%

Detailed voting results for the 2021 AGM are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT CAPSTONE MINING CORP.

Capstone Mining Corp. is a Canadian base metals mining company, focused on copper. We are committed to the responsible development of our assets and the environments in which we operate. Our two producing mines are the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, US and the Cozamin copper-silver mine in Zacatecas State, Mexico. In addition, Capstone owns 100% of Santo Domingo, a large scale, fully permitted, copper-iron-gold project in Region III, Chile, as well as a portfolio of exploration properties. Capstone's strategy is to focus on the optimization of operations and assets in politically stable, mining-friendly regions, centred in the Americas. Our headquarters are in Vancouver, Canada and we are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Further information is available at www.capstonemining.com.

