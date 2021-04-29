Noram Engages ABH Engineering to Complete Preliminary Economic Assessment of Zeus Property

VANCOUVER, April 29, 2021 - Noram Ventures Inc. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSX - Venture:NRM) (Frankfurt:N7R) (OTCQB:NRVTF) is pleased to announce that the Company has engaged ABH Engineering ("ABH"), a mineral processing engineering company offering design and optimization services to the mining sector, to complete a preliminary economic assessment of the Zeus Project.

ABH Engineering is Canada's fastest growing mining engineering company, focused on mineral processing and advancing mining projects. ABH is currently performing several NI 43-101, JORC, and S-K 1300 compliant reports, as well as numerous smaller projects and studies. ABH has assigned Brent Hilscher P.Eng., Dr Amit Kumar and Dr Naeimeh Ghaffari Touran to the project. The team will oversee the creation of a PEA report compliant with current NI 43-101 regulations. Emphasis will be placed on minimizing overall project risk.

Brent Hilscher has 20 years in mining and mineral processing. He has designed, commissioned, operated, and supervised mineral processing plants. He has published papers, patented technologies, and been a speaker at over a dozen conferences and universities in Canada and around the world.

Brent has led design, and construction projects for Teck, Goldcorp, New Gold, Barrick, Xstrata, Agnico Eagle, and many others. He won the National CMP Bill Moore Award for technical excellence in 2013 and served as an officer in the Canadian Armed Forces.

Because of his technical reputation Brent has been consulted as a senior advisor for the World Bank, and NASA mining research projects. He has volunteered as an executive for both the CIM and CMP. In addition to mining projects, he has also worked on mining innovation projects for both the United Nations and the Government of Canada.

"We are extremely proud to be working with ABH. The Company's reputation proceeds itself and we will be taking a significant step forward for Noram with their support. Together with their senior team, Noram will determine the best scenario for production and positive cash flow. With strong economics, upward pressure on pricing in 2021 beyond expectation, and a focus on domestic supply chains; new supply is quintessential to the growing demand. Noram is and will continue to be at the forefront of this," stated Anita Algie, CFO and Director.

About Noram Ventures Inc.

Noram Ventures Inc. (TSX - Venture: NRM / Frankfurt: N7R / OTCQB: NRVTF) is a Canadian based junior exploration company, with a goal of developing lithium deposits and becoming a low - cost supplier. The Company's primary business is the Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus") in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The Zeus Project has a current resource estimate of 124 million tonnes at 1136 ppm lithium as Indicated Resources, and 77 million tonnes lithium at 1045 ppm lithium as Inferred Resources (900 ppm Li cut-off: 1.18 million tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent - "LCE".

Noram's long term strategy is to build a multi-national lithium minerals company to produce and sell lithium into the markets of Europe, North America and Asia.

Please visit our web site for further information: www.noramventures.com

