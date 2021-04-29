Gold Resource Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend Resulting in Change to Dividend Policy

DENVER, April 29, 2021 - Gold Resource Corp. (NYSE American:GORO) (the "Company") after careful consideration and a commitment to best-in-class governance, the directors of the Company have decided to change the frequency with which it will declare and pay dividends from monthly to quarterly. The first $0.01 quarterly dividend will be paid on June 30, 2021 to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2021.

Dividends may vary in amount and consistency or be discontinued at the Board of Directors' discretion depending on variables including but not limited to operational cash flows, Company development requirements and strategies, construction, spot gold and silver prices, taxation, general market conditions and other factors described in the Company's public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About GRC:

Gold Resource Corp. is a gold and silver producer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico. Under the direction of a new board and senior leadership, the focus is to unlock the significant upside potential of its existing infrastructure and large land position surrounding the mine. For more information, please visit GRC's website, located at www.goldresourcecorp.com and read the Company's 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors involved.

CONTACTS:

Ann Wilkinson

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs

Ann.Wilkinson@GRC-USA.com

www.goldresourcecorp.com

