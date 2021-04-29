Unigold Engages Torrey Hills Capital

TORONTO, April 29, 2021 - Unigold Inc. ("Unigold" or the "Company") (TSX-V:UGD; OTCQX: UGDIF; FSE:UGB1) is pleased to announce that it has engaged San Diego Torrey Hills Capital, Inc. ("Torrey Hills Capital"), a Rancho Santa Fe, California based investor relations firm, to provide market awareness and investor relations services to the Company, subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"). Cliff Mastricola is the principal of Torrey Hills Capital and will be responsible for all activities related to Unigold.



Torrey Hills Capital is a leading investor and financial public relations firm specializing in small and microcap companies. Torrey Hills Capital will increase awareness about Unigold through its established relationships with investment professionals, investment advisors, and money managers focused on the microcap market space. This will allow the Company to build and maintain an informed investor audience in both the U.S. and Canadian marketplaces.

Torrey Hills Capital has been engaged at a rate of US$6,000 per month for an initial term of six months. After the initial term, the agreement will be automatically extended, subject to a 30-day termination notice by either party. Unigold has also agreed, at the discretion of the Board of Directors, to allow Torrey Hills Capital to participate in the Company's Share Incentive Plan. Any incentives granted will be subject to the terms of the Company's Share Incentive Plan, which is ratified annually by shareholders, and to the policies of the TSX-V.

Torrey Hills Capital currently has no direct or indirect interest in the securities of Unigold, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest except pursuant to the exercise of the above referenced Options.

The appointment of Torrey Hills Capital as an investor relations consultant of Unigold and any participation in the Company's Share Incentive Plan remain subject to regulatory acceptance of applicable filings with the TSX-V.

About Torrey Hills Capital

Torrey Hills Capital was formed in 1998 and is headquartered in Rancho Santa Fe, California. The team of professionals offers experience and expertise in investor relations, corporate communications, non-deal roadshows, and market support activities. Torrey Hills Capital specializes in the development and marketing of emerging growth companies which trade in the United States (NYSE, AMEX, and OTC) and in Canada (TSX, TSX-V, and CSE). Marketing activities articulate key investment attributes, strategic direction, and financial expectations, which combine to ensure that client market value fully reflects past achievements and future opportunities. Further information is available at www.torreyhillscapital.com

About Unigold Inc. - Discovering Gold in the Caribbean

Unigold is a Canadian based mineral exploration company traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol UGD, the OTCQX exchange under the symbol UGDIF, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol UGB1. The Company is focused primarily on exploring and developing its gold assets in the Dominican Republic. The Candelones oxide gold deposit is within the 100% owned Neita Fase II exploration concession located in Dajab?n province, in the northwest part of the Dominican Republic. The Candelones project area is about 20 kilometers south of the town of Restauraćion. The oxide deposit occurs at surface as a result of the tropical weathering of underlying mineralization. Unigold has been active in the Dominican Republic since 2002 and remains the most active exploration Company in the country. The Neita Fase II exploration concession is the largest single exploration concession covering volcanic rocks of the Cretaceous Tireo Formation. This island arc terrain is host to Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide deposits, Intermediate and High Sulphidation Epithermal Systems and Copper-gold porphyry systems. Unigold has identified over 20 areas within the concession area that host surface expressions of gold systems. Unigold has been concentrating on the Candelones mineralization and continues to expand the deeper sulphide resources with on-going drilling.

