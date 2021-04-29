Labrador Gold Announces Additional Drill and Doubling of Program to 20,000 Metres at Kingsway Project

TORONTO, April 29, 2021 - Labrador Gold Corp. (TSX.V:LAB | OTCQX:NKOSF | FNR: 2N6) ("LabGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has arranged for a second diamond drill rig at its 100% controlled Kingsway Gold Project near Gander, Newfoundland. The Kingsway project is located within the highly prospective Gander Gold District and along strike from New Found Gold's high-grade Queensway Project.



A second diamond drill rig has been secured from Cabo Drilling (Pacific) who are currently drilling the Big Vein target at Kingsway. Following a slow start, primarily because of wet ground conditions due to the Spring thaw, production has picked up and hole 6 is now underway. The second drill rig was added to further increase production along the Big Vein target. LabGold is also planning to double the size of the drilling program from 10,000 metres to 20,000 metres to test the quartz vein corridor along strike to the northeast and southwest of Big Vein.

The quartz vein corridor encompasses intermittent quartz vein outcrop over a strike length of 7.5 kilometres. Significant results from the quartz vein corridor, obtained just before the field program wrapped up late last year, include a till sample containing 165, mostly pristine, gold grains located 900 metres north of Big Vein and a grab sample of quartz vein float that assayed 16g/t Au located 1.2 kilometres to the southwest (see news release dated March 19, 2021). These results will be aggressively followed up once field work resumes in the coming days. Note that grab samples are selective samples and are not necessarily representative of mineralization on the property.

"Our drilling program is starting to hit its stride and we now feel comfortable adding a second drill to increase production along the Big Vein target," said Roger Moss, President and CEO of Labrador Gold. "Our recently completed financing also enables us to increase the size of the drilling program to test compelling targets along the quartz vein corridor and the Appleton Fault Zone along strike from Big Vein."

Note that the first samples from the drilling program were received by Eastern Analytical on April 12th and the standard turnaround time is currently on the order of six to seven weeks.

Big Vein Target

The Big Vein target is an auriferous quartz vein exposed at surface that has been traced over 400 metres to date. Gold mineralization observed at Big Vein includes six occurrences of visible gold, assays of samples from which range from 1.87g/t to 1,065g/t gold. The visible gold is typically hosted in annealed and vuggy gray quartz, that is locally stylolitic with vugs often containing euhedral quartz infilling features characteristic of epizonal gold deposits.

Roger Moss, PhD., P.Geo., President and CEO of LabGold, a Qualified Person in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101, has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this release.

The Company gratefully acknowledges the Newfoundland and Labrador Ministry of Natural Resources' Junior Exploration Assistance (JEA) Program for its financial support for exploration of the Kingsway property.

About Labrador Gold

Labrador Gold is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of prospective gold projects in Eastern Canada.

In early March 2020, Labrador Gold acquired the option to earn a 100% interest in the Kingsway project in the Gander area of Newfoundland. The property is along strike to the northeast of New Found Gold's discovery of 92.86 g/t Au over 19.0 metres on their Queensway property. (Note that mineralization hosted on adjacent or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property). In early July 2020, the Company signed an option agreement to acquire a third license to add to the property package which now covers approximately 77 km2. Infrastructure in the area is excellent located just 18km from the town of Gander with road access to the project, nearby electricity, and abundant local water.

The Hopedale gold property covers much of the Florence Lake greenstone belt that stretches over 60 km. The belt is typical of greenstone belts around the world but has been underexplored by comparison. Initial work by Labrador Gold has identified a 3 kilometre mineralized section of the northern portion of the belt in the vicinity of the known Thurber Dog gold showing where grab samples assayed up to 7.8g/t gold.

The Ashuanipi gold project is located just 35 km from the historical iron ore mining community of Schefferville, which is linked by rail to the port of Sept Iles, Quebec in the south. The claim blocks cover large lake sediment gold anomalies that, with the exception of local prospecting, have not seen a systematic modern day exploration program. Results of the exploration to date show gold anomalies in soils and lake sediments over a 15 kilometre long by 2 to 6 kilometre wide north-south trend and over a 14 kilometre long by 2 to 4 kilometre wide east-west trend.

The Company has 112,498,197 common shares issued and outstanding and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LAB.

For more information please contact:

Roger Moss, President and CEO Tel: 416-704-8291

Or visit our website at: www.labradorgold.com

Twitter: @LabGoldCorp

