Second Update on Sanatana's Drill Program at Gold Rush Project, Timmins, Ontario

Seven NQ size holes and two AQ size hole completed on the North Shaft prospect.

Brittle ductile shear zone with quartz veins intersected in all holes

The main zone widens at depth, strikes for at least 200m and is open in all directions

Core samples sent for assay

Drill now targeting Elora prospect, an EM anomaly.

Vancouver, April 29, 2021 - Sanatana Resources. (TSXV: STA) ("Sanatana" or the "Company") has completed nine holes (1,075 m) on the North Shaft prospect situated on its 2,353 hectare Gold Rush project, located 25km west of the Timmins. All holes intersected quartz veins, alteration and sulphides.

North Shaft Prospect

Sanatana previously reported surface work at the North Shaft prospect where stripping uncovered two gold trends, a Western trend that crossed the historic prospecting shaft. It trends at 2600 for at least 70m and it includes a 27.3 g/t grab sample and a channel sample of 1.94 g/t over 1m; and an Eastern trend at 1250 for over 100m length with assays up to 6.35 g/t over 0.75m.

Sanatana has focused on drill testing the eastern trend with G4's NQ size core rig. The first hole targeted 50m below the 6.35 g/t sample which occurs in a 4m zone of above >1g/t channel samples. The first drill hole delivered immediate encouragement intersecting a zone of ductile shear and brittle quartz carbonate veins with albite and sulphides 10.7m wide (true width), demonstrating a widening at depth. The next hole drilled from the same location was steepened to drill beneath the first and again intersected the shear with quartz veins now some 24m true width . This pattern of drilling, one shallow dipping hole one steeper dipping hole was used to step out, 50m to west and 50m to the east. For the final hole the drill returned to the original middle section to target the main shear at greater depth. It extended the shear to 100m below the surface with it still open at depth. The drilling shows the shear dips 650 to the north steepening to 750 at depth. The main shear is open in all directions. Drilling also encountered other shear zones apart from the main shear.

Figure 1 shows a plan of the drilling and table 1 lists the collar locations, bearing and dips. A photograph is also included showing an example of the shear and quartz veins.

A second scout drill rig has also been operating at the North Shaft prospect, testing the Eastern trend from the southern side. This drilling also encountered the shear and demonstrated it continues further to the east. The combined drilling shows that the Eastern trend continues for at least 200m strike length and is open to the east and the west. The mineralization is hosted in the intrusive rocks of the Kamakscotia gabbro complex and these consist of gabbro, granodiorite and a fine grained feldspar porphyry. Logging and sampling of the core is nearing completion and samples are being sent to the laboratory in 100-sample batches. The laboratory reports to expect a two- to three-week turnaround.





Figure 1. Plan View of the North Shaft drilling

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2534/82254_1580a92c440b1933_001full.jpg

Table 1: Location of the Drill Holes and Their Orientation.

Drill hole Easting Northing Bearing Dip TD (m) NS21-01 448702 5369995 215 45 123 NS21-02 448702 5369995 215 65 144 NS21-03 448661 5370023 215 45 119 NS21-04 448661 5370023 215 70 120 NS21-05 448743 5369966 215 45 120 NS21-06 448743 5369966 215 75 103 NS21-07 448720 5370020 215 45 165 Total 894 Drill hole Easting Northing Bearing Dip TD (m) GR21-01 448640 369963 85 45 101 GR21-02 448765 5369882 35 45 80 Total 181

Photograph 1: An example of the main shear zone from Drill hole NS21-07.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2534/82254_1580a92c440b1933_002full.jpg

Elora Prospect

The G4 NQ drill rig has now moved to test a geophysical target on the central eastern part of the Gold Rush property. A MegaTEM airborne survey, flown by the Ontario geological survey, revealed several EM anomalies on the property. The Elora prospect was selected for drill testing as one of the stronger responses and line cutting and a Max-Min EM ground survey were conducted. Two parallel Max Min responses that extend over 800m N-S were revealed in the survey. The drill will be positioned to test this anomaly.

The technical information in this news release was prepared under the supervision of Kevin Kivi P.Geo. Mr. Kivi is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release.

Sanatana Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on high-impact properties in Canada and the Western Pacific. With an award-winning technical team and experienced management and board of directors, Sanatana is based in Vancouver and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: STA).

