Bonterra Resources Inc. Signs a Collaboration Agreement with the City of Lebel-sur-Quévillon

Val-d'Or, April 29, 2021 - Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: BTR) (OTCQX: BONXF) (FSE: 9BR2) ("Bonterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a collaboration agreement with the City of Lebel-sur-Quévillon ("LSQ"), and further solidifies the working relationship with local and regional stakeholders.

The purpose of this agreement is to build relations between Bonterra and LSQ and to promote optimal conditions of success for the development of the various Bonterra projects and, thereby, maximizing the socioeconomic benefits for the LSQ population. This agreement will be formalized by the creation of a collaboration offer from LSQ and in the medium-term, the creation of a collaboration committee between the two parties.

Mr. Pascal Hamelin, President and CEO, commented: "We are proud of this collaboration that will allow for the local and regional communities to prosper while respecting the principles of sustainable mining development. Bonterra has embraced a strong culture of corporate social responsibility and looks forward to continuing these mutual beneficial relationships as it advances the Gladiator, Barry and Moroy Projects."

The mayor of LSQ, Mr. Alain Poirier, is delighted with this agreement: "This collaboration agreement is part of a common desire to maximize the socioeconomic benefits in LSQ through wealth creation and job creation with regard to the principles of sustainable development."

