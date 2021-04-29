Leocor Gold Becomes Founding Member of Newfoundland.Gold Alliance

Vancouver, April 29, 2021 - Leocor Gold Inc. (the "Company" or "Leocor") (CNSX:LECR.CN) (OTC:LECRF) (Frankfurt:LGO) is pleased to announce it has become a founding member of Newfoundland.Gold, a strategic marketing alliance established by leaders in Newfoundland and Labrador's gold exploration and mining sector. Collectively, these industry leaders are committed to bringing awareness to an exciting and supportive jurisdiction while generating shareholder value through responsible and innovative exploration and development.

Newfoundland.Gold is a member of a collective marketing alliance, NLMines.com, focused on bringing awareness to the collective exploration and mining industry in Canada's Newfoundland & Labrador. Newfoundland.Gold and NLMInes.com are open to all exploration and mining companies which have a primary focus on exploration or mining activities in Newfoundland.

In addition to Leocor Gold, founding members include: New Found Gold Corp. (TSX.V: NFG), Exploits Discovery Corp. (CSE: NFLD), Labrador Gold (TSX.V: LAB), K9 Gold Corp (TSX.V: KNC), C@C Gold Corp (CSE: CTOC), Opawica Exploration (TSV.V: OPW) and Sky Gold Corp. (TSX.V: SKYG).

"We're pleased to join the others in Newfoundland.Gold with the goal to help promote the province as a premier exploration destination," said Alex Klenman, CEO of Leocor Gold. "The model is following on a successful precedent in the Yukon. There are some great people and great companies participating and we're happy to be involved," continued Mr. Klenman.

Newfoundland.Gold will host its launch event, Virtual Investor Days, June 1-3, 2021 online. This online event will include corporate presentations from member companies, moderated by industry thought-leaders and will feature keynote speakers daily. Registration for the Virtual Investor Days will open in May. For details and to register, please visit www.newfoundland.gold.

Mining is one of Newfoundland and Labrador's largest and oldest industries, and a major contributor to the economy of the province. Known for its strategic location for international transportation and a strong fishing industry, Newfoundland's mining history dates back centuries. Newfoundland is experiencing a modern-day gold sector and is a top ranked exploration and mining jurisdiction.

About Leocor Gold Inc.

Leocor Gold Inc. is a British Columbia-based resource company involved in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal projects, with a current focus in Atlantic Canada. Leocor, through outright ownership and earn-in agreements, currently controls several gold-copper projects in prime exploration ground located within the prolific Baie Verte Mining District. Leocor's Bae Verte portfolio includes the Dorset, Dorset Extension, Copper Creek and Five Mile Brook projects, creating a contiguous nearly 2,000 hectare exploration corridor. The Company also controls the 6,847-ha grassroots Startrek project near Gander, as well as three district scale land packages in North Central Newfoundland, known as Robert's Arm, Hodge's Hill, and Leamington, representing over 144,000 hectares (1,440 square kilometers) of prospective exploration ground covering numerous regional geologically favorable corridors conducive to gold mineralization.

