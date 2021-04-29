Piedmont Lithium Announces Results Of Scheme Meeting

Piedmont Lithium Ltd. ("Piedmont" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:PLL; ASX:PLL) is pleased to provide the following update on the status of its proposed re-domiciliation from Australia to the United States.

Piedmont shareholders have today approved, by the requisite majorities, the proposed scheme of arrangement pursuant to which it is proposed that Piedmont Lithium Inc. (Piedmont US) will acquire 100% of the shares in Piedmont (Scheme).

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), a detailed report of proxies received and the votes cast in respect to the resolution approving the Scheme is included as Appendix 1 to this announcement.

Although Piedmont shareholder approval has been obtained, the Scheme remains subject to a number of conditions as set out in the Scheme Implementation Deed (a full copy of which is disclosed within the scheme booklet, which is available on the ASX website at www.asx.com.au and on Piedmont's website at www.piedmontlithium.com), including:

Foreign Investment Review Board approval;

the Supreme Court of Western Australia approving the Scheme (Second Court Hearing);

the independent expert continuing to conclude that the Scheme is in the best interests of shareholders; and

the satisfaction or waiver of any remaining conditions prior to the Second Court Hearing.

Subject to these remaining conditions being satisfied or waived, implementation of the Scheme is expected to occur on May 17, 2021.

Further information

If you require further information or have questions, please contact the please contact the Piedmont Scheme Information Line on 1300 218 182 (within Australia) or +61 3 9415 4233 (outside Australia) Monday to Friday between 8:30am and 5:00pm (AEDT).

This announcement has been authorized for release by the Company's Company Secretary, Mr Gregory Swan.

Keith Phillips

President & CEO

T: +1 973 809 0505

E: kphillips@piedmontlithium.com

Brian Risinger

VP - Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

T: +1 704 910 9688

E: brisinger@piedmontlithium.com