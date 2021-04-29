Teck Reports Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, April 29, 2021 - Teck Resources Ltd. (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held Wednesday, April 28, 2021 in Vancouver, British Columbia. A total of 6,342,544 Class A common shares and 365,408,148 Class B subordinate voting shares were voted at the meeting, representing 76.92% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares.



Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, as follows:

1. Shareholders elected 12 directors, as follows:

Votes in Favour Votes Withheld % of Votes in Favour M.M. Ashar 968,812,997 11,624,628 98.81% Q. Chong 974,799,264 5,638,261 99.42% E.C. Dowling 922,003,215 58,434,410 94.04% E. Fukuda 977,231,252 3,206,373 99.67% T. Higo 975,844,516 4,593,108 99.53% N.B. Keevil III 974,727,568 5,710,056 99.42% D.R. Lindsay 952,474,065 27,963,560 97.15% S.A. Murray 966,760,228 13,677,396 98.60% T.L. McVicar 965,370,296 15,066,767 98.46% K.W. Pickering 968,378,389 12,059,236 98.77% U.M. Power 965,625,617 14,812,007 98.49% T.R. Snider 951,711,913 28,725,711 97.07%

2. Shareholders appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Corporation, with 97.85% of votes cast in favour.

3. The advisory resolution on Teck's approach to executive compensation ("say on pay") as described in Teck's management proxy circular dated March 1, 2021 (the "Circular") was approved, with 80.20% of votes cast in favour.

4. The resolution approving the amended and restated General By-law No. 1 as set out in the Circular was approved, with 96.75% of votes cast in favour.



Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Teck

As one of Canada's leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal, as well as investments in energy assets. Green metals and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.

