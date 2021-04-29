Lovitt Resources Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, April 29, 2021 - Lovitt Resources Inc. ("Lovitt" or the "Company") (TSXV:LRC) (OTC:LRCFF) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 1,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.19 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $190,000 (the "Private Placement").

Each Unit will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire an additional common share for $0.29 for a period of six months from the date of closing of the Private Placement. The Warrants are subject to an accelerated expiry date, which comes into effect if the trading price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") close at or above $0.39 per common share for any five days over any period of seven consecutive trading days. If that event occurs, the Company will give an expiry acceleration notice ("Notice") to Warrant holders and the expiry date of the Warrants will be deemed to be 21 days from the date of the Notice.

Proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to complete a 3D drill matrix program and pay for a shallow four-hole diamond drill program on the Lovitt Gold Mine to explore near-surface gold to a depth of 400 feet and some general working capital.

About the Lovitt Gold Mine

The Lovitt Gold mine produced 420,000 oz of gold at an average grade of 0.40 oz/ton (13.7 gm/t) and 620,000 oz silver over a sixteen-year period, suspending operations in 1966 due to poor economics for gold when expenses were rising and the gold price was fixed. The adjoining Cannon mine to the north produced 1,200,000 oz of gold and 1,900,000 oz of silver between 1984 and 1995 at an average gold grade of 0.30 oz /ton (10.3 gm Au/t) with 180 employees vs 20 at the Lovitt Mine.

The Company has a substantial historic database of in-house and third-party diamond drill holes, geologic and working maps, and operational gold assays that precede 43-101. Currently compliant 43-101 drilling is required to develop a modern resource that may or may not be economic. Historic operational maps with assays may be viewed at: LovittResources.com. This data will be invaluable in spotting future diamond drillholes, but it should be noted that all material at the link is historic, pre-dates 43-101, and therefore cannot be relied upon for investment purposes.

On behalf of Lovitt Resources Inc.:

"C. Lorne Brown", President

For further information, please contact:

C. Lorne Brown

Email: lovittresources@gmail.com

Telephone: (509) 668-8170 or (604) 725-9952

www.lovittresources.com

