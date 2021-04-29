BacTech Names Timothy Lewin New Chairman of the Board

TORONTO, April 29 2021 - The Board of Directors of BacTech Environmental Corp. (OTC:BCCEF) (CSE:BAC) (CNSX:BAC.CN) ("BacTech or the Company"), a commercially proven environmental technology company delivering effective and eco-friendly biomining and remediation solutions, today announced the appointment of the Honourable Timothy (Tim) Lewin as Chairman of the Board. He replaces outgoing Chairman John Gingerich who submitted his resignation to focus on personal business interests.

Mr. Lewin is a former Commodities Trader from London, England with more than thirty-five years of industry and management experience. Tim's trading knowledge began on the floor of the Commodity Exchanges in London before broadening over time to encompass most physical commodities, including gold and LME-traded metals. In 1992 his proprietary company was one of the first to be engaged by the UK Government and sent to the post-Soviet Union to lend support on commodity trading to the "economy in transition". In the past Tim served on the Bank of England market monitoring committee and has been a member of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investments since its creation in the late 1980s.

Mr. Lewin was elected to the Board of BacTech Environmental on July 3, 2014 as a representative of Option 3, a London, England based investment group. Option 3 remains the largest single shareholder of BacTech at this time. Recently, Mr. Lewin purchased a 482,000-share equity stake in BacTech.

"Tim's history in the commodity trading field, including in Latin America, provides BacTech with valuable experience as we push towards producing gold and silver at Ponce Enriquez," said Ross Orr, BacTech President and CEO. "His actions speak to the confidence he has in our tech and the desire to see the company recognized as a highly profitable environmental game-changer."

"Being intimately familiar with the Company's vision, I see a massive commercial opportunity to capitalize on in Ecuador and other regions of the world," said Mr. Lewin. "We're going to move with speed and purpose, building BacTech's reputation and shareholder value through action."

"We thank John and wish him well in his future endeavors," added Orr. "He has been affiliated with BacTech for a number of years, providing leadership as Chairman for over a decade.

About BacTech Environmental Corporation

BacTech is a proven environmental technology company, delivering effective and eco-friendly biomining and remediation solutions to commercial operations to smartly process and recover preferred metals (gold, silver, cobalt, and copper) and safely remove and transform harmful contaminants like arsenic into benign EPA-approved products for landfill. Tapping into numerous environmental and economic advantages of its proprietary method of bioleaching, BacTech uses naturally occurring bacteria, harmless to both humans and the environment, to neutralize toxic mining sites with high-pay potential.

BacTech is in early discussions to build its new owner-operated bioleaching facility in Ponce Enriquez, Ecuador where arsenic is well-known to exist alongside gold mining and is investigating the prospects of establishing additional modern mining operations across other areas of Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, and Central America. Where possible, the Company will partner with national and local governments, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and others to assist with the funding of these projects. BacTech is publicly traded on the CSE under the symbol "BAC" and on the OTC as "BCCEF".

Shares outstanding: 138,112,204

