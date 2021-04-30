Yamana Gold Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, April 29, 2021 - Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE:AUY) ("Yamana" or "the Company") herein announces the results of the votes held at the annual meeting of shareholders for the election of directors, the appointment of auditors and the advisory resolution on executive compensation. Detailed results of the votes are presented below.



Voting results for the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee



Outcome of Vote



Votes By Poll Votes For Votes Withheld John Begeman Carried 467,642,124 65,243,958 (87.76%) (12.24%) Christiane Bergevin Carried 527,272,319 5,613,762 (98.95%) (1.05%) Alexander Davidson Carried 461,241,497 71,644,585 (86.56%) (13.44%) Richard Graff Carried 496,669,665 36,216,416 (93.20%) (6.80%) Kimberly Keating Carried 529,950,536 2,935,545 (99.45%) (0.55%) Peter Marrone Carried 509,776,626 23,109,456 (95.66%) (4.34%) Daniel Racine Carried 517,042,952 15,843,130 (97.03%) (2.97%) Jane Sadowsky Carried 517,457,529 15,428,552 (97.10%) (2.90%) Dino Titaro Carried 491,691,701 41,194,380 (92.27%) (7.73%)

Voting results for the appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors are as follows:

Outcome of Vote



Votes By Poll Votes For Votes Withheld Carried



580,717,372 38,842,951 (93.73%) (6.27%)

Voting results for the advisory resolution on executive compensation as described in the Company's 2021 Information Circular are as follows:

Outcome of Vote



Votes By Poll Votes For Votes Against Carried



491,492,155 41,393,924 (92.23%) (7.77%)

About Yamana

Yamana Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with significant gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Yamana plans to continue to build on this base through expansion and optimization initiatives at existing operating mines, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Relations

416-815-0220

1-888-809-0925

Email: investor@yamana.com

FTI Consulting (UK Public Relations)

Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton

+44 7974 201 715 / +44 203 727 1000

Peel Hunt LLP (Joint UK Corporate Broker)

Ross Allister / David McKeown / Alexander Allen

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Berenberg (Joint UK Corporate Broker)

Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Wyllie / Detlir Elezi

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Credit Suisse (Joint UK Corporate Broker)

Ben Lawrence / David Nangle

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7888 8888