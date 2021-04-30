Resolution Minerals Ltd: Acuity At-the-Market Subscription Agreement Renewed

Adelaide, Australia - Resolution Minerals Ltd. (ASX:RML) (FRA:NC3) is pleased to announce it has entered into an At-the-Market Subscription Agreement (ATM) with Acuity Capital. The ATM provides RML with up to $3 million of working capital and standby equity capital over the coming 32-month period. The facility, if utilised, would allow existing funds to be focussed on exploration.Importantly, RML retains full control of all aspects of the subscription process: having sole discretion as to whether or not to utilise the ATM, the maximum number of shares to be issued, the minimum issue price of shares and the timing of each subscription (if any). There are no requirements on RML to utilise the ATM and RML may terminate the ATM at any time, without cost or penalty. Acuity Capital and the ATM do not place any restrictions at any time on RML raising capital through other methods.If RML does decide to utilise the ATM, RML is able to set an issue price floor (at its sole discretion), with the final issue price being calculated as the greater of that floor price set by RML and up to a 10% discount to a Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) over a period of RML's choosing (again at the sole discretion of RML).As security for the ATM, RML has agreed to place 22 million RML shares from its LR7.1 capacity, at nil cash consideration to Acuity Capital. The Company may, however, at any time cancel the ATM as well as buy back (and cancel) those shares for no cash consideration (subject to shareholder approval).





About Resolution Minerals Ltd:



Resolution Minerals Ltd. (ASX:RML) is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and battery metals - such as gold, copper, cobalt, and vanadium.



The company is led by Managing Director Duncan Chessell and an experienced team with proven success in corporate finance, marketing, metallurgy and geoscience. This equips Resolution Minerals with the tools to meet the changing demands of the mining markets.



Resolution Minerals Ltd. Listed on the ASX in 2017 with a focus on the exploration of the Wollogorang Copper Cobalt Project. It has since aquired the Snettisham Vanadium Project and more entered into a binding agreement witth Millrock Resources to earn up to 80% of the highly prospective 64North Gold Project.





Source:

Resolution Minerals Ltd.





Contact:

Duncan Chessell Managing Director duncan@resolutionminerals.com Julian Harvey Investor Relations j.harvey@resolutionminerals.com