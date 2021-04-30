Nova Minerals Ltd: Quarterly Activities Report

Melbourne, Australia - Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) continued to grow the Estelle Gold Project throughout the Quarter, culminating in another significant milestone, the release of a JORC Compliant 4.7Moz Resource at Korbel Main in April 2021 (ASX 07 April 2021), while concurrently running test work to feed into the Interim Scoping Study for Korbel Main prospect (one of 15 known prospects across the Estelle gold district).HIGHLIGHTS- Global Resource at Korbel Main Grows to 4.7Moz Gold- Wide Near Surface Intersections at Korbel Main South-East Extend Strike of Already Identified Mineralised Zone by 30%- Further Indications of Higher-Grade Zones at Korbel Main- Further Gold Zone Extension Confirmed at Korbel Main North west and South East- Continued Expansion of the Korbel Gold Deposit- Nova Confirms Exceptional Ore Sorting Viability at Korbel- Interim Scoping Study is Underway- Estelle Gold Camp Extended, will Soon Include On-Site Prep Lab for additional cost efficiencies- Nova is Delivering Responsible ESG Business Practices that Lead to Both the Creation of Strong Economic Returns for our Shareholders, and Shared Value for our Stakeholders.- Snow Lake Resources to Raise up to $23m in an IPO- RotorX Aircraft Manufacturing Grows, Electric Helicopter in DevelopmentTo view the full quarterly report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/0Q58SY2V





