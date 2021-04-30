Exploits Joins Newfoundland.Gold Strategic Alliance

Vancouver, April 30th, 2021 - Exploits Discovery Corp. ("Exploits" or the "Company") (CNSX:NFLD.CN) (OTC:NFLDF) (FSE:634-FF) is pleased to announce that it has joined and is one of the founding member companies of the Newfoundland.Gold strategic alliance group.

Newfoundland.Gold is a strategic marketing alliance of Newfoundland focused precious metals companies collectively committed to bringing awareness to an exciting emerging gold district. The alliance, known as Newfoundland.Gold, is focused on creating innovative capital attraction initiatives to promote Newfoundland and the member companies.

Newfoundland.Gold will host its launch event, Virtual Investor Days, June 1-3, 2021 online. This online event will include corporate presentations from member companies moderated by industry thought-leaders and will feature keynote speakers daily. Registration for the Virtual Investor Days will open in May. For details and to register, please visit www.newfoundland.gold.

Newfoundland is experiencing a modern day gold rush and is a top ranked exploration and mining jurisdiction.

Mining is one of Newfoundland and Labrador's largest and oldest industries and a major contributor to the economy of the province. Known for its strategic location for international transportation and a strong fishing industry, Newfoundland's mining history dates back centuries.

We are pleased to be a founding member of the Newfoundland.Gold alliance. With the recent success in gold exploration and discovery Newfoundland there is a hunger for information on exploration programs and everyone's different strategies," Michael Collins, President and CEO commented. "This will be a great forum for investors to get up to date information about Exploits Discovery as well as other gold exploration companies in Newfoundland,"

The Founding Member Companies

Newfoundland.Gold is a strategic marketing alliance established by leaders in Newfoundland and Labrador's gold exploration and mining sector. The alliance is open to all companies operating projects in Newfoundland and Labrador. The founding members include:

New Found Gold Corp. TSXV:NFG OTC: NFGFF

Exploits Discovery Corp. CSE:NFLD OTC:NFLDF

Labrador Gold Corp. TSXV:LAB OTC:NKOSF

K9 Gold Corp. TSXV:KNC OTC:WDFCF

Leocor Gold Inc. CSE:LECR OTC:LECRF

C2C Gold Corp. CSE:CTOC OTC:CTCGF

Opawica Explorations Inc. TSXV:OPW

Sky Gold Corp. TSXV:SKYG OTC:SRKZF

About Newfoundland.Gold

Newfoundland.Gold is a strategic marketing alliance comprised of gold exploration and mining companies focused on the advancement of the mineral sector in Canada's Newfoundland. Collectively these industry leaders are committed to bringing awareness to an exciting and supportive jurisdiction while generating shareholder value through responsible and innovative exploration and development.

Newfoundland.Gold is a member of a collective marketing alliance, NLMines.com, focused on bringing awareness to the collective exploration and mining industry in Canada's Newfoundland & Labrador. Newfoundland.Gold and NLMInes.com are open to all exploration and mining companies which have a primary focus on exploration or mining activities in Newfoundland.

About Exploits Discovery Corp.

Exploits Discovery is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in Newfoundland, Canada. The Company currently holds the Jonathan's Pond, Dog Bay, Mt. Peyton, Middle Ridge, True Grit, Great Bend and Gazeebow projects which cumulatively cover an area of approximately 2,115 square kilometres.

All projects within Exploits' portfolio lie within the Exploits Subzone.

Exploits believes that the Exploits Subzone, which runs 200 km from Dog Bay southwest to Bay d'Espoir, has been neglected since the last major exploration campaigns in the 1980s. The last 40 years have seen incremental advancements in the understanding of gold mineralization in the camp. The sum of this knowledge is now coming together in discrete and effective exploration models that have delivered discovery such as New Found Gold's 2019 discovery of 92.86 g/t Au over 19.0 metres near surface. The Exploits Subzone and GRUB regions have been the focus of major staking and financing throughout 2020, with increased exploration activities forecasted in the area moving into 2021.

The team at Exploits, with significant local experience and knowledge, have studied the entirety of the Exploits Subzone and picked individual land packages for staking or joint venture where there is an opportunity for world class discoveries and mine development. Exploits intends to leverage its local team and the larger shift in understanding and become one of the most extensive explorers in the Exploits Subzone.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

/s/ "Michael Collins "

President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Michael Collins, CEO

Tel: (778) 819-2708

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

Acknowledgments

Exploits Discovery would like to acknowledge the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program from the Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.