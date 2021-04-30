C2C Gold a Founding Member of New Newfoundland.Gold Strategic Marketing Alliance; Virtual Investor Conference Announced

VANCOUVER, April 30, 2021 - C2C Gold Corp. (CSE: CTOC; OTCQB:CTCGF) announces the Company is one of the Founding Members of the new strategic marketing group, Newfoundland.Gold, an alliance of Newfoundland-focused precious metals companies collectively committed to bringing awareness to an exciting emerging gold district. The alliance is focused on creating innovative capital attraction initiatives to promote Newfoundland and the member companies.



Newfoundland.Gold will host its launch event, Virtual Investor Days, June 1-3, 2021 online. This online event will include corporate presentations from member companies, moderated by industry thought-leaders and will feature keynote speakers daily. Registration for the Virtual Investor Days will open in May. C2C Gold will provide a corporate presentation at this event. For details and to register, please visit www.newfoundland.gold.

Newfoundland is experiencing a modern day gold rush and is a top ranked exploration and mining jurisdiction. Mining is one of Newfoundland and Labrador's largest and oldest industries, and a major contributor to the economy of the province. Known for its strategic location for international transportation and a strong fishing industry, Newfoundland's mining history dates back centuries.

The Founding Member Companies

Newfoundland.Gold is a strategic marketing alliance established by leaders in Newfoundland and Labrador's gold exploration and mining sector. The alliance is open to all companies operating projects in Newfoundland and Labrador. The founding members include:

About Newfoundland Gold

Newfoundland.Gold is a strategic marketing alliance comprised of gold exploration and mining companies focused on the advancement of the mineral sector in Canada's Newfoundland. Collectively these industry leaders are committed to bringing awareness to an exciting and supportive jurisdiction while generating shareholder value through responsible and innovative exploration and development.

Newfoundland.Gold is a member of a collective marketing alliance, NLMines.com, focused on bringing awareness to the collective exploration and mining industry in Canada's Newfoundland & Labrador. Newfoundland.Gold and NLMInes.com are open to all exploration and mining companies which have a primary focus on exploration or mining activities in Newfoundland.

C2C Gold - Newfoundland Properties

C2C Gold's project areas cover more than 1,150 km? along and between the Red Indian Line (RIL) and the Valentine Lake shear zone in the Central Gold Belt of Newfoundland.

The Company's holdings extend for more than 100 km along the Central Gold Belt; a northeast trending structural zone extending across Newfoundland. These regionally extensive fault zones are deep crustal sutures which localize deformation and fluid flow and host orogenic-style gold bearing quartz veins and stockwork zones.

Companies working on active gold projects within this belt and the broader Exploits Subzone have noted the similarity in geological setting and character with both the Abitibi greenstone belts in Ontario and Quebec, Canada and the Bendigo-Fosterville gold deposits in Australia. Regionally, till and lake sediment sampling programs by the Newfoundland and Labrador Geological Survey defined northeast trending clusters of gold-in-till anomalies south of the RIL.

C2C Gold is focusing on the correlation between the anomalous gold-in-till samples and underlying structural features shown on historical geophysical surveys. A comprehensive program of deeper soil sampling over the most promising areas will target potential buried gold mineralization. There are numerous gold-in-till anomalies throughout the C2C property holdings.



Newfoundland Projects - Regional Overview

Newfoundland has long been known to have a large number of gold occurrences with relatively little modern exploration. Historical production from the Hope Brook, Nugget Pond, and Point Rousse projects have been typical of the island's mines with relatively modest production from high grade deposits. More recently important significant drill intersections such as those announced by New Found Gold Corp. and those contributing to the growing resource at Marathon Gold Corp.'s Valentine Deposit have raised the status of the area to that of a premier gold exploration jurisdiction. These continued positive results have led to a dramatic increase in exploration activity giving rise to a modern-day gold rush throughout.

C2C Gold Corp.

C2C Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in Newfoundland, Canada. The Company holds the Badger, Millertown, and Barrens Lake projects, which cumulatively cover an area of more than 1,150 km? with road access and proximity to communities and power lines. All projects lie within the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt and provide a large land position in a top mineral exploration jurisdiction. Mineral development in Newfoundland has advanced significantly with increased exploration and development activities throughout the province. C2C also holds one of the largest land packages, with several prominent projects, within the prolific White Gold and Klondike districts in Canada's Yukon.

For more information:

