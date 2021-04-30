Adyton Resources Announces Filing of 2020 Annual Financial Statements and MD&A

BRISBANE, April 30, 2021 - Adyton Resources Corp. (TSX Venture: ADY. FRA:701) (the "Company" or "Adyton") announces that it has filed its financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 and accompanying management discussion and analysis, copies of which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



In addition, the Company has also filed the financial statements of MR Exploration PNG Pte Ltd ("MRE") for the six months ended December 31, 2020, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. MRE is the RTO acquirer under the reverse takeover transaction completed by the Company on February 18, 2021.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Adyton Resources Corp.

Frank Terranova, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact:

Frank Terranova, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: fterranova@adytonresources.com

Phone: +61 7 3854 2389

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

ABOUT ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION

Adyton Resources Corp. is focused on the development of gold and copper resources in world class mineral jurisdictions. It currently has a portfolio of highly prospective mineral exploration projects in Papua New Guinea on which it is exploring for copper and gold. The Company's mineral exploration projects are located on the Pacific Ring of Fire which hosts several world class copper and gold deposits.

For more information about Adyton and its projects, visit www.adytonresources.com.