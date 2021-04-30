Buenaventura Announces the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2020

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ("Buenaventura" or "the Company") (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru's largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("the SEC") on April 30, 2020 and is available on Buenaventura's web site: https://www.buenaventura.com/en/inversionistas or at http://www.sec.gov.

Company Description

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru's largest, publicly traded, precious metals company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the mining, processing, development and exploration of gold and silver and other metals via wholly owned mines as well as through its participation in joint exploration projects.

Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru: Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Julcani*, El Brocal, La Zanja and Coimolache, and is developing the Tambomayo project.

The Company owns 43.65% of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L (a partnership with Newmont Mining Corporation), an important precious metal producer; 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer.

(*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura

