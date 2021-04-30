Winston Gold Announces Director and CFO Resignation

WINNIPEG, April 30, 2021 - Winston Gold Corp. ("Winston Gold" or the "Corporation") (CSE:WGC)(OTCQB:WGMCF)
Board of Directors Winston Gold announces the resignation of Max Polinsky as President, CFO, and Director. We thank Mr. Polinsky for his dedication and contribution to Winston's development from incorporation through acquisition of the Winston Gold project to listing on the CSE and up to the present time. We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.
Stan Stewin, Director, has been appointed interim CFO. Stan has been working alongside Max in advancing the Winston Gold project toward production.
About Winston Gold Winston Gold is a junior mining company focused on advancing high-grade, low cost mining opportunities into production. Towards that end, the Corporation has acquired the under-explored and under-exploited Winston Gold project near Helena, Montana.
The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.
For more information, please visit www.winstongoldmining.com; or contact:
Murray Nye, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Winston Gold
Suite 201-919 Notre Dame Avenue Winnipeg, Manitoba, R3E 0M8
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!