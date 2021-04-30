Winston Gold Announces Director and CFO Resignation

WINNIPEG, April 30, 2021 - Winston Gold Corp. ("Winston Gold" or the "Corporation") (CSE:WGC)(OTCQB:WGMCF)

Winston Gold announces the resignation of Max Polinsky as President, CFO, and Director. We thank Mr. Polinsky for his dedication and contribution to Winston's development from incorporation through acquisition of the Winston Gold project to listing on the CSE and up to the present time. We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.

Stan Stewin, Director, has been appointed interim CFO. Stan has been working alongside Max in advancing the Winston Gold project toward production.

Winston Gold is a junior mining company focused on advancing high-grade, low cost mining opportunities into production. Towards that end, the Corporation has acquired the under-explored and under-exploited Winston Gold project near Helena, Montana.

